en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Campaign Against Fox-Use in Traditional Events

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Campaign Against Fox-Use in Traditional Events

In the bustling heart of Tamil Nadu, Salem, forest officials have taken to the frontlines to protect an innocent wildlife species. The ‘Vanga Nari Jallikattu,’ a traditional event ingrained in the local culture, has come under scrutiny for its use of foxes, known as ‘vanga nari’ in Tamil, in place of bulls for ceremonial rituals. The forest department, determined to curb this practice, has launched awareness campaigns across villages adjacent to Vazhapadi.

Tradition versus Conservation

The ‘Vanga Nari Jallikattu’ event, held annually on Kaanum Pongal day, is believed by locals to be a conduit for warding off evil spirits and invoking rain. However, this tradition has now come under the purview of wildlife conservationists, as the species used, the fox, has been elevated from schedule 2 to schedule 1 of the Indian Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972. This upgrade offers the fox a higher level of protection, putting significant legal constraints on its use in such rituals.

Legal Upgrades and Consequences

The Department of Forest (DFO) officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi stated that earlier, perpetrators were merely fined for capturing foxes. Now, in light of the legal change, violators will face criminal cases. This shift in legal stance underscores the urgent need to protect wildlife and curb practices that harm them. The awareness campaigns initiated by the forest officials aim to educate villagers about the new legal status of foxes and warn them about the grave consequences of persisting with this practice.

Education as a Tool for Change

The forest officials’ campaigns serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need to balance cultural practices with environmental conservation. By educating the local population, they hope to inspire a shift in perspective, encouraging them to embrace traditions that align with the protection of the natural world they inhabit. The fight against ‘Vanga Nari Jallikattu’ is not just about saving the foxes; it’s about preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystem and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

0
India Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
8 seconds ago
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
Significant Robbery in Jaipur: Swift Police Action Ensures Recovery of Stolen Goods Two men, Ashok Meena and Vikesh Meena, have been arrested in Jaipur, following a significant robbery where they stole clothes intended for export, valued at Rs 2.38 crore, from a truck in Udaipur. The theft, which occurred near Khandi Oberoi Toll Plaza on
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
5 mins ago
Odisha FC Begins Super Cup Defense with Victory Over Bengaluru FC
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
8 mins ago
Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims
Delhi's Narela Sub-city Transforms into an Education Hub
1 min ago
Delhi's Narela Sub-city Transforms into an Education Hub
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers
3 mins ago
Delhi High Court Orders Immediate Financial Support and Wage Recovery for Rescued Child Laborers
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
4 mins ago
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
Latest Headlines
World News
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
23 seconds
Minnesota Timberwolves Dominate Portland Trail Blazers in Convincing Victory
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
56 seconds
Warriors Outplay Bulls in High-Scoring NBA Match; Thompson and DeRozan Shine
The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling
2 mins
The Outrunners Deny Signing Contract with All Elite Wrestling
Santa Barbara Rally Echoes South Africa's Accusations Against Israel at the UN
2 mins
Santa Barbara Rally Echoes South Africa's Accusations Against Israel at the UN
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
2 mins
Mark Henry Reveals Past Aspirations and Current Insights in Wrestling Industry
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
4 mins
The Dawn of DeBoer Era: Alabama Welcomes Its 28th Head Football Coach
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
4 mins
The Deceptive Nature of Vitamin Prices: Quality Over Cost
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
4 mins
Jharkhand Gears Up for Municipal Elections Following High Court's Order
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
5 mins
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand's T20I Series Against Pakistan
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app