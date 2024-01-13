Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Campaign Against Fox-Use in Traditional Events

In the bustling heart of Tamil Nadu, Salem, forest officials have taken to the frontlines to protect an innocent wildlife species. The ‘Vanga Nari Jallikattu,’ a traditional event ingrained in the local culture, has come under scrutiny for its use of foxes, known as ‘vanga nari’ in Tamil, in place of bulls for ceremonial rituals. The forest department, determined to curb this practice, has launched awareness campaigns across villages adjacent to Vazhapadi.

Tradition versus Conservation

The ‘Vanga Nari Jallikattu’ event, held annually on Kaanum Pongal day, is believed by locals to be a conduit for warding off evil spirits and invoking rain. However, this tradition has now come under the purview of wildlife conservationists, as the species used, the fox, has been elevated from schedule 2 to schedule 1 of the Indian Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972. This upgrade offers the fox a higher level of protection, putting significant legal constraints on its use in such rituals.

Legal Upgrades and Consequences

The Department of Forest (DFO) officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi stated that earlier, perpetrators were merely fined for capturing foxes. Now, in light of the legal change, violators will face criminal cases. This shift in legal stance underscores the urgent need to protect wildlife and curb practices that harm them. The awareness campaigns initiated by the forest officials aim to educate villagers about the new legal status of foxes and warn them about the grave consequences of persisting with this practice.

Education as a Tool for Change

The forest officials’ campaigns serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need to balance cultural practices with environmental conservation. By educating the local population, they hope to inspire a shift in perspective, encouraging them to embrace traditions that align with the protection of the natural world they inhabit. The fight against ‘Vanga Nari Jallikattu’ is not just about saving the foxes; it’s about preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystem and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.