Tamil Nadu Forest Department Elevates Wildlife Management with Three-day Training Program

In a bid to bolster its wildlife management capabilities, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has embarked on a three-day training initiative. This extensive program is underway at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Nagapattinam and is set to educate 43 of its guards and watchers in wildlife management techniques and assessment of flora and fauna. This initiative is not a standalone effort, but part of a larger project—the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR). The TBGPCCR is a significant endeavor funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, under the aegis of I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests and chief project director.

Advertisment

Training Program Structure and Participants

Running from January 18 to 20, this training program sees participation from forest department staff from various districts such as Namakkal, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Karur, in addition to officials from the Nagapattinam forest department. The initiative also extends its learning opportunity to the academic arena, involving three students from AVC College, Mayiladuthurai.

Program Highlights and Curriculum

Advertisment

The inaugural session of the training saw District Collector Johny Tom Varghese and District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar, briefing the trainees on a range of topics. These included wildlife census methods, assessment of plant communities, wildlife management techniques, identification of wildlife diseases, and tracking animal signs. The breadth of the program aims to equip the trainees with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in the field of wildlife conservation.

Striving for a Data-Driven Approach

The training program, coordinated by J. Pandiyan, Assistant Professor at AVC College, is not limited to theoretical knowledge. It emphasizes a data-centric approach, teaching participants animal census techniques, data collection, analysis, and documentation. A key highlight of the program is the training on QGIS software for land use and cover analysis—a crucial tool for landscape ecology, wildlife management, and conservation. This training initiative follows a previous phase completed in August 2023, indicating a sustained commitment to enhancing wildlife management skills in Tamil Nadu.