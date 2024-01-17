Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association Advocates for Farmers' Rights Over Loan Document Retrieval

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding farmers' rights, a notable farmers' association in Tamil Nadu, the Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam, has risen to champion the cause of farmers unable to recover their original documents from banks post loan settlement. The action comes in the wake of a directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last September.

Protest for a Farmer's Right

The association is staging a protest on behalf of a 65-year-old farmer, Narayanasamy, who is still awaiting the return of his original land papers from a bank, despite settling his loan five years ago. The documents, originally pledged in 1982 by Narayanasamy's late father, remain with the bank despite the issuance of a loan closure certificate under the One-Time-Settlement initiative in 2018.

RBI Directive: A Ray of Hope

The RBI's directive, a potential lifeline for many such farmers, orders banks and non-banking finance companies to return all collateral property documents within 30 days of complete loan repayment. Failure to do so incurs financial penalties. In case of any delay, the lender must inform the borrower and compensate them at a rate of ₹5,000 for each day of delay.

Holding Banks Accountable

Furthermore, if the original documents have been lost or damaged, the bank is not only responsible for assisting the borrower in obtaining duplicates but also covering the costs. This, coupled with the daily compensation, seeks to hold banks more accountable and reduce the undue stress often faced by farmers.

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam's initiative underscores the plight of farmers and highlights the need for strict adherence to banking norms. Their efforts are a testament to the collective strength of farmers in advocating for their rights and ensuring that the institutions assigned to assist them do not end up causing them further distress.