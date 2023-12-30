Tamil Nadu CM Declares Rs 1,000 Crore Relief Package for Flood-Affected Districts

In a press conference held today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared a sweeping Rs 1,000 crore relief package for districts in the state ravaged by torrential rainfall and ensuing floods. The funds are earmarked for a range of initiatives aimed at rebuilding and restoring the livelihoods of those most affected.

Residential Aid

The relief package offers financial assistance for the construction and restoration of residential properties, particularly in the severely affected districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. Rs 4 lakh is allocated for completely damaged houses, while up to Rs 2 lakh is set for partially damaged ones. In total, 4,577 new houses are expected to be constructed, with an additional 9,975 to undergo repairs.

Agricultural and Commercial Support

Farmers who have suffered crop losses are also considered in the package. Spanning 2.64 lakh hectares, these farms will receive a total of Rs 250 crore in relief, along with priority in crop loans and financial aid for agricultural equipment. The package also encompasses support for small traders, vendors, and MSMEs in the form of special loans at concessional interest rates, designed to help them bounce back from the crippling effects of the flood.

Additional Provisions

Additional provisions include funds for the clearing of silt from agricultural lands, compensations for damage to fishing vessels and machinery, and loss of livestock. The relief package also includes aid for salt pan workers, and the provision of new certificates, textbooks, and family ration cards for those who lost these essential documents in the floods.

The announcement comes on the heels of an earlier spat between the central and Tamil Nadu governments over flood relief. The tension was eased by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances of the Centre’s support, leading to the release of the second instalment of Rs 450 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The Centre also sanctioned Rs 500 crore for a flood mitigation project in Chennai.

This comprehensive relief package aims to address the extensive damage caused by the floods and restore stability to the lives of the residents of Tamil Nadu.