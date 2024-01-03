en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tamil Nadu Braces for a Wind Energy Revolution with New Repowering Policy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Tamil Nadu Braces for a Wind Energy Revolution with New Repowering Policy

Following the footsteps of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Tamil Nadu state government has introduced a draft policy designed to make wind energy production more efficient and profitable for windmill operators. Titled “Tamil Nadu Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects – 2024”, the policy aims at promoting the repowering of old windmills, a process of replacing outdated and less efficient wind turbines with newer, more efficient models. This move will significantly enhance the state’s energy generation capacity.

Unleashing Untapped Potential

The state of Tamil Nadu, with an existing installed wind energy capacity of 8,895 MW, is looking at a potential of 7,387 MW for repowering. By optimizing wind energy resource use, the policy seeks to exploit this potential to the fullest. Offering incentives to make repowering financially attractive, the government aims to address the reasons behind the lack of uptake of the existing policy.

Banking on Wind

The policy introduces a ‘wind banking’ facility, a novel incentive that allows up to 50% of additional energy generation from repowered projects to be banked monthly and used within the same financial year. This banking is specifically allowed from 8 am to 4 pm and must be utilized between November to March. Each month, at least 20% of the banked energy must be consumed, ensuring a steady flow and utilization of the state’s wind energy.

Stakeholders’ Input

The Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association, a key stakeholder in this sector, has suggested modifications to the policy. These include the removal of time slot restrictions for the use of banked energy and an increase in the cap for annual banking from 50% to 65% during peak wind season, which spans from May to September. The state government is actively considering these suggestions, aiming to make the policy more favorable for windmill operators.

0
Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Analyst Ratings Point to Positive Outlook for Sabra Health Care REIT
Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) have seen a mix of bullish and bearish views in recent times. Over the past quarter, five analysts have provided their perspectives, with the latest ratings showing an uptick in optimism compared to previous months. The present 12-month average price target for SBRA has risen to $15.8, marking
Analyst Ratings Point to Positive Outlook for Sabra Health Care REIT
Abbott Laboratories: A Mixed Bag of Potential and Challenges
2 mins ago
Abbott Laboratories: A Mixed Bag of Potential and Challenges
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
2 mins ago
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Bangladesh's Tea Production Soars, But Quality Concerns Loom
2 mins ago
Bangladesh's Tea Production Soars, But Quality Concerns Loom
Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the 'Human Layer'
2 mins ago
Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the 'Human Layer'
Leveraged ETFs Strike Gold: A Recap of This Week's Top Performers
2 mins ago
Leveraged ETFs Strike Gold: A Recap of This Week's Top Performers
Latest Headlines
World News
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
54 seconds
Chiefs to Rest Patrick Mahomes for Final Regular-Season Game; Backup QB Gabbert Steps In
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
1 min
Technology Revolutionizing Public Health: A Focus on Mental Health and Addiction
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 min
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
2 mins
DelveInsight Report Offers Comprehensive Insights into STAT Inhibitors Pipeline
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Fitness Revolution in 2024: Crunch Fitness Caters to America's New Year's Resolutions
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
2 mins
California Sets New Wage Standards: Fast Food Chains Required to Pay $20 per Hour
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
3 mins
Lane Closures at ISU Campus Amid Local Sports Victories
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
4 mins
'Houston Happens' Ushers in New Year with Zesty Citrus Fest and Refreshing Segments
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
4 mins
The Silent Epidemic: Elderly Isolation in the Digital Age
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 min
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
43 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
45 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app