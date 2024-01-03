Tamil Nadu Braces for a Wind Energy Revolution with New Repowering Policy

Following the footsteps of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Tamil Nadu state government has introduced a draft policy designed to make wind energy production more efficient and profitable for windmill operators. Titled “Tamil Nadu Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects – 2024”, the policy aims at promoting the repowering of old windmills, a process of replacing outdated and less efficient wind turbines with newer, more efficient models. This move will significantly enhance the state’s energy generation capacity.

Unleashing Untapped Potential

The state of Tamil Nadu, with an existing installed wind energy capacity of 8,895 MW, is looking at a potential of 7,387 MW for repowering. By optimizing wind energy resource use, the policy seeks to exploit this potential to the fullest. Offering incentives to make repowering financially attractive, the government aims to address the reasons behind the lack of uptake of the existing policy.

Banking on Wind

The policy introduces a ‘wind banking’ facility, a novel incentive that allows up to 50% of additional energy generation from repowered projects to be banked monthly and used within the same financial year. This banking is specifically allowed from 8 am to 4 pm and must be utilized between November to March. Each month, at least 20% of the banked energy must be consumed, ensuring a steady flow and utilization of the state’s wind energy.

Stakeholders’ Input

The Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association, a key stakeholder in this sector, has suggested modifications to the policy. These include the removal of time slot restrictions for the use of banked energy and an increase in the cap for annual banking from 50% to 65% during peak wind season, which spans from May to September. The state government is actively considering these suggestions, aiming to make the policy more favorable for windmill operators.