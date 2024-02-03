Tamil Nadu Accelerates Green Energy Drive with TNGECL

Marking a significant stride in India's renewable energy landscape, the State government of Tamil Nadu has ushered in the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL). This decisive step aims to spur the development of renewable energy projects within the state, thereby accelerating its transition to greener energy sources.

The Genesis of TNGECL

The birth of TNGECL involved the partition of the Renewable Energy wing from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and its subsequent amalgamation with the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA). Governed by a board of nine members, including the Chairman and Managing Director, this corporation is set to streamline the clearance process for green developers through a single window clearance system.

Roles and Responsibilities

TNGECL's mandate extends beyond mere oversight of existing and forthcoming hydro-generation projects. It will also shoulder the responsibility of managing other renewable energy projects that were previously within Tangedco's purview. In addition, the corporation will endeavor to integrate renewable energy into the power grid, delve into energy storage solutions, and enable technology collaborations and skill training.

Impetus and Future Plans

The formation of TNGECL is in line with recommendations from Tangedco's Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni. The company is poised to commence operations in the current financial year, pending the State government's approval. Furthermore, the Energy Department has mooted the idea of reorganizing Tangedco into separate generation and distribution entities, namely the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL), in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013.