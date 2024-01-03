Tambaram Police Crack Down on Unauthorized Vehicle Racing: 442 Booked

In an imperative move to reinforce road safety and deter unauthorized vehicle racing, the Tambaram city police have launched a crackdown on the outskirts of Chennai and along the East Coast Road (ECR). The enforcement action, deriving from directives issued by the Director General of Police office, has resulted in the booking of 442 individuals for their involvement in such illicit races.

Statewide Vehicle Checks to Rein in Unlawful Activities

From December 25 to January 2, the police conducted statewide checks, targeting not only unauthorized races but also vehicles lacking proper documentation. To intensify the operation, they established checkpoints at 74 strategic locations. A total of 1,624 personnel from the Tambaram, Pallikaranai, and traffic divisions were deployed for the task.

Public Address Systems and Arrests

In a novel approach to prevent people from assembling at beaches, the police utilized 30 public address systems. Alongside the arrests related to racing, the enforcement efforts led to the detention of 463 individuals for operating stolen vehicles or using counterfeit documents. Traffic violations were not overlooked either. A staggering 4,302 people were cited for offences such as riding without helmets, over speeding, and overloading.

Warnings and Recognitions Amidst Enforcement

Assistant Commissioner of Police V Venkatesan, amidst the enforcement actions, issued a stern warning against venturing into deep water bodies. This cautionary note was in the wake of recent drowning incidents in the area. On a positive note, amidst the rigorous enforcement, recognition was accorded to a local fisherman, Aravindan, for his heroic act of saving a girl from drowning on New Year’s Eve.

In conjunction with these police actions, the Commerce and Transport department in Chennai has laid down a standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at ensuring the safety of people visiting various picnic and pilgrim spots. The SOP mandates that only vehicles with special permits and fitness certificates can ferry picnickers and pilgrims. Overloading of passengers will be stringently checked, and measures to curb drunk driving, develop emergency response plans, and prevent transportation of hazardous materials have also been outlined.

In the backdrop of these safety measures, it is important to highlight that road accidents and fatalities tend to spike during picnic activities between November and February. The Road Safety Week was fittingly inaugurated by Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu at the KIIT convention centre, marking a concerted effort to boost safety consciousness among the public.