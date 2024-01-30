Tamannaah Bhatia to Star in Dharmatic Entertainment's Upcoming Dramedy Series

Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, is priming to make waves in the streaming landscape with their upcoming dramedy series for Prime Video India. The series, still under wraps with no official title, is set to be helmed by Archit Kumar, known for his distinguished work on 'Dr Arora.'

Star Power in Digital Sphere

Adding to the series' excitement is the signing of accomplished actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The dramedy will be her fourth foray into digital content, following her performances in 'Jee Karda' on Prime Video, 'Plan A Plan B' on Netflix, and 'Aakhiri Sach' on Disney+Hotstar. Bhatia's recent on-screen appearance was in the Malayalam film 'Bandra,' where she shared screen-space with Dileep. The series will feature not just Bhatia, but another woman character as well, with casting for the second female lead currently underway.

A Peek into the Dramedy

The upcoming dramedy series is expected to provide a nuanced exploration of the startup journey, focusing on the highs and lows experienced by two women. With filming anticipated to kick off between March and April, the series is bound to provide a fresh perspective on the trials and tribulations of the entrepreneurial path.

Dharmatic's Digital Lineup

As for Dharmatic Entertainment, this untitled dramedy series is one among the five projects lined up for 2024, set to premiere across three leading OTT platforms. The first project, 'Showtime,' stars Emraan Hashmi and Nasseeruddin Shah and is scheduled to hit the screens in summer 2024. The writers for the Bhatia-starrer series are Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora.