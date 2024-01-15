Talk Meter Boosts Online Tutoring Engagement; Tutorial-Style Videos Enhance Learning

A groundbreaking study by Stanford University and India’s tutoring giant, Cuemath, has developed a ‘talk meter’ designed to monitor and foster student engagement in online tutoring sessions. Operating like a vocal Fitbit, the device scrutinizes audio to ascertain the balance of tutor-to-student speech and delivers visual feedback.

Talk Meter: The Vocal Fitbit for Education

The talk meter changes color based on the level of student participation: red signifies below 25% engagement, yellow denotes an intermediate level, and the meter turns green when student involvement surpasses 50%. The study incorporated over 700 tutors and 1,200 students, segregated into three categories: tutors only, tutors and students, and a control group with no talk meter.

Impacting Student Engagement

The results were telling. When only the tutors were privy to the talk meter, student participation saw a modest increase of 7%. However, when both tutors and students could view the meter, there was a notable surge of 18% in student involvement. Impressively, even introverted students were observed to become more participative. The talk meter also prompted students to delve deeper into their reasoning, leading to a 42% increase in the usage of mathematical terminology.

Limitations and Future Directions

Despite the promising results, the study faced certain constraints. The lack of a standardized test to measure the impact on mathematical achievement and the supplementary materials given to students about the benefits of talking could have potentially skewed the results. The study remains unpublished and awaits peer review. Stanford University’s Assistant Professor Dorottya Demszky is currently spearheading the development of a talk meter app for wider classroom implementation, aiming to harmonize quantitative feedback with qualitative analysis of student speech.

In a separate study, it was found that students derived greater benefits from tutorial-style videos than traditional didactic videos in a genuine biology online class. The differences were more pronounced in higher-level test questions than lower-level ones, and students with medium prior knowledge gained the most from viewing the tutorial-style videos. The implications of incorporating tutorial-style videos in everyday teaching were also explored.