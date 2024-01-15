en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Talk Meter Boosts Online Tutoring Engagement; Tutorial-Style Videos Enhance Learning

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Talk Meter Boosts Online Tutoring Engagement; Tutorial-Style Videos Enhance Learning

A groundbreaking study by Stanford University and India’s tutoring giant, Cuemath, has developed a ‘talk meter’ designed to monitor and foster student engagement in online tutoring sessions. Operating like a vocal Fitbit, the device scrutinizes audio to ascertain the balance of tutor-to-student speech and delivers visual feedback.

Talk Meter: The Vocal Fitbit for Education

The talk meter changes color based on the level of student participation: red signifies below 25% engagement, yellow denotes an intermediate level, and the meter turns green when student involvement surpasses 50%. The study incorporated over 700 tutors and 1,200 students, segregated into three categories: tutors only, tutors and students, and a control group with no talk meter.

Impacting Student Engagement

The results were telling. When only the tutors were privy to the talk meter, student participation saw a modest increase of 7%. However, when both tutors and students could view the meter, there was a notable surge of 18% in student involvement. Impressively, even introverted students were observed to become more participative. The talk meter also prompted students to delve deeper into their reasoning, leading to a 42% increase in the usage of mathematical terminology.

Limitations and Future Directions

Despite the promising results, the study faced certain constraints. The lack of a standardized test to measure the impact on mathematical achievement and the supplementary materials given to students about the benefits of talking could have potentially skewed the results. The study remains unpublished and awaits peer review. Stanford University’s Assistant Professor Dorottya Demszky is currently spearheading the development of a talk meter app for wider classroom implementation, aiming to harmonize quantitative feedback with qualitative analysis of student speech.

In a separate study, it was found that students derived greater benefits from tutorial-style videos than traditional didactic videos in a genuine biology online class. The differences were more pronounced in higher-level test questions than lower-level ones, and students with medium prior knowledge gained the most from viewing the tutorial-style videos. The implications of incorporating tutorial-style videos in everyday teaching were also explored.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
22 seconds ago
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
A mother’s distress has sparked debate after her ex-partitioner funds private education for his two children with his new spouse, while denying the same for their shared 13-year-old son. The ex-partner, who pays £400 monthly in child support, lives in France with his current wife and their two children. Custody arrangements allow the son to
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism
2 mins ago
Business Insider Backs Investigative Report Accusing Neri Oxman of Plagiarism
College Degree Still a Worthwhile Investment, Says Georgetown University Report
3 mins ago
College Degree Still a Worthwhile Investment, Says Georgetown University Report
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
38 seconds ago
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
39 seconds ago
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
Decoding Hollywood's Portrayal of Home-Schooled Characters: A 'Mean Girls' Perspective
52 seconds ago
Decoding Hollywood's Portrayal of Home-Schooled Characters: A 'Mean Girls' Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
16 seconds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
24 seconds
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
35 seconds
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
37 seconds
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
39 seconds
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
42 seconds
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
49 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
54 seconds
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
1 min
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
7 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
30 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
59 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app