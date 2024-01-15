TalentSprint Announces Sixth Cohort of Women Engineers Program Supported by Google

TalentSprint has announced the sixth cohort of its Women Engineers (WE) program, supported by Google. The initiative is aimed at promoting women’s participation in engineering and addressing the gender diversity gap in the field. The latest cohort will offer 200 seats to first-year women engineering students from various socio-economic backgrounds across India.

Comprehensive Support for Women Engineers

The WE program is comprehensive in its support for women engineers. It includes a scholarship that covers the program fee and provides an additional cash scholarship of Rs. 100,000. This financial assistance is complemented by mentorship, bootcamps, and networking events, creating a holistic environment for learning and growth. The program also presents potential career opportunities, further encouraging women to pursue engineering.

Google’s Commitment to Gender Diversity

Google’s partnership with the WE program underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive technology ecosystem. Shiv Venkataraman, Vice President and General Manager at Google, underlined the importance of this initiative. He emphasized that the tech giant supports efforts to empower women in technology and is proud to back the WE program.

TalentSprint: Breaking Down Educational Barriers

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, highlighted the organization’s commitment to breaking down educational barriers and promoting gender neutrality in technology. He expressed his firm’s resolve to create a gender-neutral future in technology, emphasizing that TalentSprint’s partnership with Google in this initiative is a significant step in that direction.

Applications for the sixth cohort of the WE program are open until January 18th, 2024. The program is a beacon of hope for women engineers from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, offering them the opportunity to excel in an otherwise male-dominated field.