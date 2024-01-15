en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

TalentSprint Announces Sixth Cohort of Women Engineers Program Supported by Google

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
TalentSprint Announces Sixth Cohort of Women Engineers Program Supported by Google

TalentSprint has announced the sixth cohort of its Women Engineers (WE) program, supported by Google. The initiative is aimed at promoting women’s participation in engineering and addressing the gender diversity gap in the field. The latest cohort will offer 200 seats to first-year women engineering students from various socio-economic backgrounds across India.

Comprehensive Support for Women Engineers

The WE program is comprehensive in its support for women engineers. It includes a scholarship that covers the program fee and provides an additional cash scholarship of Rs. 100,000. This financial assistance is complemented by mentorship, bootcamps, and networking events, creating a holistic environment for learning and growth. The program also presents potential career opportunities, further encouraging women to pursue engineering.

Google’s Commitment to Gender Diversity

Google’s partnership with the WE program underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive technology ecosystem. Shiv Venkataraman, Vice President and General Manager at Google, underlined the importance of this initiative. He emphasized that the tech giant supports efforts to empower women in technology and is proud to back the WE program.

TalentSprint: Breaking Down Educational Barriers

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, highlighted the organization’s commitment to breaking down educational barriers and promoting gender neutrality in technology. He expressed his firm’s resolve to create a gender-neutral future in technology, emphasizing that TalentSprint’s partnership with Google in this initiative is a significant step in that direction.

Applications for the sixth cohort of the WE program are open until January 18th, 2024. The program is a beacon of hope for women engineers from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, offering them the opportunity to excel in an otherwise male-dominated field.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
8 seconds ago
Parents Struggle with New UK Government Childcare Scheme
The latest Government childcare scheme in England, set to provide 15 hours of free childcare for two-year-olds, has been met with significant difficulties. A survey by charity Pregnant Then Screwed (PTS) suggests that only 11% of parents have successfully procured the requisite code to participate in the initiative, which was scheduled to commence on April
Parents Struggle with New UK Government Childcare Scheme
New Leadership for Hong Kong's Quality Education Fund Steering Committee
9 mins ago
New Leadership for Hong Kong's Quality Education Fund Steering Committee
Jamaican Education Conference Highlights Underfunding in Special Needs Education
10 mins ago
Jamaican Education Conference Highlights Underfunding in Special Needs Education
Shropshire's Transformative Journey: Major Development Plans Unfold
15 seconds ago
Shropshire's Transformative Journey: Major Development Plans Unfold
President Tinubu Appoints Didi Esther Walson-Jack as Permanent Secretary of Education
5 mins ago
President Tinubu Appoints Didi Esther Walson-Jack as Permanent Secretary of Education
Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd Awards Scholarships to Underprivileged Students in Penang
6 mins ago
Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd Awards Scholarships to Underprivileged Students in Penang
Latest Headlines
World News
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
5 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
8 seconds
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
12 seconds
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
12 seconds
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
21 seconds
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
European Rugby Matches: Triumphs, Controversies, and Standout Performances
30 seconds
European Rugby Matches: Triumphs, Controversies, and Standout Performances
MLB's DREAM Series: A Tribute to MLK's Legacy and the Future of Black Baseball
2 mins
MLB's DREAM Series: A Tribute to MLK's Legacy and the Future of Black Baseball
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
4 mins
Comparative Report on Influenza-like Illness Cases in Pacific Island Countries and Territories
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
4 mins
Daniel Sanders' Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
22 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app