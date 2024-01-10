Taiwan-Based Buddhist Order, Fo Guang Shan, Granted FCRA Registration in Delhi

The Fo Guang Shan Cultural and Educational Centre, a Buddhist monastic order with roots in Taiwan, has been granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 in Delhi. This significant recognition allows the organization to receive foreign funds for its diverse programs that encompass religious, cultural, economic, educational, and social activities.

Origins and Impact

The Delhi center of the Fo Guang Shan order was established in 2008, but its beginnings can be traced back to Taiwan in the 1960s. Junu Jigmeth, the managing trustee of the center, expressed that this new FCRA registration will facilitate the inflow of foreign funds to the center, which is presently training 50 children to become novice monks.

The Struggle and Success

The journey to obtain the FCRA registration was not smooth. The application for FCRA registration, originally submitted in 2016, was rejected. However, the determined organization triumphed on its second attempt. This victory is not isolated. It is among the 30 Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) that have received FCRA registration in the first month of the year.

NGOs and FCRA Registrations

FCRA registration is a crucial permit for any NGO that has a definite program in cultural, economic, educational, religious, or social areas. Last year witnessed a record number of 1,111 NGOs receiving this vital permit to accept foreign donations, the highest since 2014. From 2014 to 2023, a total of 3,294 associations received fresh registration. The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that out of 1,615 applications for FCRA registration in 2021 and 2022, 722 were granted while 225 were rejected for not fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Over the past three financial years, 13,520 associations have received foreign contributions amounting to ₹55,741.51 crore.

As of today, there are 16,987 active FCRA-registered NGOs in India. However, from January 1, 2022, nearly 6,000 NGOs’ FCRA registrations entered an inoperative phase due to either the Ministry’s refusal to renew them or the NGOs’ failure to apply for renewal. FCRA registration is valid for five years, and its renewal is essential for the continuous operation of NGOs.