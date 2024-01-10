en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Taiwan-Based Buddhist Order, Fo Guang Shan, Granted FCRA Registration in Delhi

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Taiwan-Based Buddhist Order, Fo Guang Shan, Granted FCRA Registration in Delhi

The Fo Guang Shan Cultural and Educational Centre, a Buddhist monastic order with roots in Taiwan, has been granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 in Delhi. This significant recognition allows the organization to receive foreign funds for its diverse programs that encompass religious, cultural, economic, educational, and social activities.

Origins and Impact

The Delhi center of the Fo Guang Shan order was established in 2008, but its beginnings can be traced back to Taiwan in the 1960s. Junu Jigmeth, the managing trustee of the center, expressed that this new FCRA registration will facilitate the inflow of foreign funds to the center, which is presently training 50 children to become novice monks.

The Struggle and Success

The journey to obtain the FCRA registration was not smooth. The application for FCRA registration, originally submitted in 2016, was rejected. However, the determined organization triumphed on its second attempt. This victory is not isolated. It is among the 30 Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) that have received FCRA registration in the first month of the year.

NGOs and FCRA Registrations

FCRA registration is a crucial permit for any NGO that has a definite program in cultural, economic, educational, religious, or social areas. Last year witnessed a record number of 1,111 NGOs receiving this vital permit to accept foreign donations, the highest since 2014. From 2014 to 2023, a total of 3,294 associations received fresh registration. The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that out of 1,615 applications for FCRA registration in 2021 and 2022, 722 were granted while 225 were rejected for not fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Over the past three financial years, 13,520 associations have received foreign contributions amounting to ₹55,741.51 crore.

As of today, there are 16,987 active FCRA-registered NGOs in India. However, from January 1, 2022, nearly 6,000 NGOs’ FCRA registrations entered an inoperative phase due to either the Ministry’s refusal to renew them or the NGOs’ failure to apply for renewal. FCRA registration is valid for five years, and its renewal is essential for the continuous operation of NGOs.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 mins ago
Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Reflection on Rishi Kapoor's Final Days on 'Koffee With Karan'
On a special episode of ‘Koffee With Karan,’ two iconic figures of Bollywood, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, graced the couch. The conversation traversed various topics, from their experiences as grandmothers to their foray into the world of Instagram. However, the spotlight was undeniably on Neetu Kapoor’s candid reflections on her late husband, Rishi Kapoor,
Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Reflection on Rishi Kapoor's Final Days on 'Koffee With Karan'
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
1 hour ago
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
1 hour ago
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
57 mins ago
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
60 mins ago
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
1 hour ago
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Latest Headlines
World News
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
2 mins
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
6 mins
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
7 mins
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
8 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
9 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
9 mins
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
10 mins
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
10 mins
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
10 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app