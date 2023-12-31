en English
India

Taapsee Pannu Shares Experiences of Working with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:56 am EST
Taapsee Pannu Shares Experiences of Working with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’

Acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu has candidly shared her experiences of working with Bollywood’s ‘King of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan, in the recently released film ‘Dunki’. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, has received tremendous accolades for its meaningful storyline and strong social message.

The Unforgettable First Encounter

In an interview with The Times of India, Taapsee recalled her first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan. Despite his commanding onscreen presence, she found him to be very warm and welcoming. However, the memories of his iconic roles and performances were so overwhelming that Taapsee admitted to ‘freezing’ upon meeting him.

A Challenging Romantic Endeavor

One of the significant challenges for Taapsee was acting romantically opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actor’s loving gazes were reminiscent of his classic romantic films, causing Taapsee to momentarily lose her composure during the early days of shooting. It was a test of her acting prowess to shake off the awe and deliver a convincing performance.

Taapsee’s Journey in ‘Dunki’

‘Dunki’ portrays a group of friends from India who embark on a journey to London using an illegal immigration method known as ‘Donkey Flight’. Taapsee’s character, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s, is desperate to return home, ensuing a struggle to procure visas and face various challenges abroad. The narrative also weaves a love story between Taapsee and Shah Rukh’s characters, adding a touch of romance to the plot. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in key roles.

Since its release on December 21, ‘Dunki’ has had a successful run at the box office, both domestically and internationally. It has garnered over Rs 350 crore in India alone and has received a positive response from the audience worldwide.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

