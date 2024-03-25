T M Krishna: Controversy, Carnatic Music's Inclusivity Battle, and Hindutva Politics

As the storm engendered in the eversilver coffee tumblers of Chennai's Brahmin circles by the Music Academy's designation of T M Krishna as its Sangita Kalanidhi for 2024 dies down, let me start with some air-clearing positives. First, the controversy was not about musicianship. Not even his most vicious critics would deny that Krishna, along with Sanjay Subrahmanyan, is one of the two finest Carnatic male vocalists of this generation. Krishna's concerts, sadly a rarity in Chennai these days, are a profound experience, simultaneously a dazzling demonstration of technical virtuosity and of the human voice's sublime ability to touch the deepest emotional chords. In fact, to many aficionados, Krishna's Sangita Kalanidhi award is perhaps a decade overdue.

Kudos to the Music Academy

Second, kudos to the Music Academy, the de facto hub of the Carnatic music universe, and oft criticised for its sniffy elitism, for being brave enough to choose as its awardee someone who has repeatedly cocked a snook at the current dispensation in Delhi and their ideology of Hindutva. What this year's Sangita Kalanidhi award unequivocally declares is that it doesn't matter what Krishna's political and social views are; he is inarguably a brilliant exemplar of Carnatic music as a singer, innovator, and inclusive performer. In the current climate, where everyone from public bodies to academic institutions, private sector corporations, and the media kowtows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, it is refreshing to see an institution that stays focused on its core mission of upholding excellence in the south Indian classical tradition and ignores the political ramifications.

Boycott and Beyond

Third, Carnatic music fans are not going to suffer because of the boycott of the Music Academy's annual conference by the top musicians upset over its recognition of Krishna. While the Music Academy is its most prestigious venue, Chennai's Margazhi Festival extends well beyond it to scores of locales across the city. Ranjani and Gayatri, Ravikiran, and the Trichur Brothers, to name Krishna's most prominent musician critics, will all undoubtedly perform in the 2024 season at many of these other sabhas. Meanwhile, as Sangita Kalanidhi, Krishna will not only preside over the Music Academy's December conference but himself sing on one of the evenings, a huge bonus for fans who have been denied a Krishna concert at the Music Academy or any of the mainstream concert venues in Chennai since 2015, when he withdrew to protest the Carnatic world's Brahmin domination.

The Underlying Politics of Hindutva

The anger against Krishna ostensibly stems from his woke anti-Brahmanism, despite himself being a Brahmin, and endorsement of the influential social reformer and founder of the Dravidian movement, E.V. Ramasamy Periyar, his castigation of the Carnatic realm for its Brahmin-centric elitism, and his supposed denigration of revered Carnatic icons, the composer Thyagaraja, and the vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi. However, underlying this controversy is the politics of Hindutva. While aggressive majoritarianism has had little overall purchase in Tamil Nadu, the RSS and BJP have won over a section of the Tamil Brahmin community, still smarting from the disparagement and erosion of socioeconomic position it has suffered under the Dravidian parties who have ruled Tamil Nadu since the late 1960s.

Carnatic has long embraced Muslim and Christian musicians and featured devotional compositions on Jesus. Carnatic's progressive and inclusive tradition sits squarely within its strong Hindu devotionalism. I can't vouch for Krishna's specific beliefs, but his public opposition to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir project draws on Vedanta and bhakti theology and practice. And no one who has heard his moving rendition of the 15th century composer Vyasathirtha's 'Krishna Nee Begane Baro', as I was lucky enough to during the 2013 December season in Chennai, can seriously doubt that he is anything but immersed in bhakti. As in every other Indian cultural and social sphere, it was inevitable that Hindutva politics would enter the arena of Carnatic music, more so given its ethos of Hindu religiosity.