Disaster

Swift Response and Safe Evacuation Avert Major Disaster as Fire Engulfs Dombivali High-Rise

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Swift Response and Safe Evacuation Avert Major Disaster as Fire Engulfs Dombivali High-Rise

An 18-storey high-rise residential building in Khoni village, Dombivali, located in the Thane district, was the site of a significant fire incident on a recent Saturday. The building, home to 108 flats, had its peaceful weekend scene disrupted at around 1:30 pm when a fire broke out, swiftly spreading from the ground floor to the top of the structure.

Swift Response from Disaster Management Cell

Upon receiving the news of the fire, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell, under the leadership of chief Yasin Tadvi, wasted no time in mobilizing their response. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, managing to extinguish the blaze within an hour of its inception. The fire, which primarily consumed plastic fitments, was contained to one side of the building, preventing any expansion to the other sections of the high-rise.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

In the wake of the fire, a sigh of relief could be heard as it was reported that there were no injuries. The residents of the high-rise were able to evacuate safely, with no casualties resulting from the incident. This successful evacuation effort undoubtedly prevented a more severe disaster.

As for the cause of the fire, investigations are still ongoing. The fire, which started in the duct of the building, is suspected to be the result of a short circuit. However, this has not been confirmed and officials are still working to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

A Close Call

The incident stands as a stark reminder of the hazards that can arise in high-rise establishments and the necessity for effective safety measures. The swift response from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell and the safe evacuation of all residents showcase the importance of preparedness in averting potential disasters. As we await the results of the investigation, it is clear that this incident could have had a much more dire outcome had it not been for the quick actions of all involved.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

