Education

Swayam Portal: Democratizing Education in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Swayam Portal: Democratizing Education in India

The Indian Ministry of Human Resource Development’s Swayam portal, a groundbreaking initiative in the field of online education, has been making waves since its launch in 2017. Offering a staggering 1,185 courses from 203 notable institutes entirely free of charge, the platform stands as a paragon of accessible education in India. Catering to a diverse spectrum of learners, from class 9 students to postgraduate scholars, the portal is an embodiment of the democratization of education.

Mammoth Registrations and Exam Participants

The Swayam portal’s impressive reach is evident in its registration numbers. A whopping 3.9 crore individuals have registered for courses, with 39.9 lakh candidates registering for examinations. Further, 25.2 lakh candidates have successfully completed their courses and received certificates, demonstrating the platform’s efficacy. The portal’s management is a collaborative effort, with nodal agencies such as AICTE, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, IIM Bangalore, and NITTTR overseeing different facets of education.

Exponential Growth during the Pandemic

During the pandemic, the Swayam portal saw an unprecedented surge in registrations. There was a 647% rise in 2020 from the previous year, followed by an 181% increase in 2021, a 28% increase in 2022, and a remarkable 204% increase in 2023. This exponential growth underlines the portal’s pivotal role in facilitating education during challenging times.

Rich Content and Flexible Learning

The Swayam portal’s content includes video lectures, reading materials, self-assessment tests, and interactive discussions, offering a comprehensive learning experience. Additionally, the portal provides flexibility, allowing candidates to accumulate credits from top institutions and complete courses from the comfort of their homes. The introduction of Virtual Labs on DIKSHA in July 2022, with over 245 activities for various subjects, further enriched the platform, enabling anytime, anywhere practical learning.

Registration for the Swayam portal is available through its official link, with a forthcoming live training session on the integration of Virtual Labs in teaching and learning scheduled from January 15-19, 2024.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

