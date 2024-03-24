Swatantra Veer Savarkar's Box Office Triumph: Randeep Hooda's Film Earns ₹5.90 Crore

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, captures the life of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, marking a significant entry into the box office with a collection of nearly ₹5.90 crore in India within its first three days of release. Released on March 22 in both Hindi and Marathi, the film features Hooda in the lead role alongside Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial, under the production banner of Zee Studios and others.

Box Office Breakdown

The film opened to ₹1.05 crore across India, witnessing a steady growth with ₹2.25 crore on its second day, ultimately reaching ₹2.60 crore on the third day. Such growth reflects a burgeoning interest in biographical dramas, especially those revolving around figures pivotal in India's struggle for independence. The film's performance is particularly noteworthy considering its clash with Madgaon Express, another contender at the box office.

Behind the Scenes

Randeep Hooda's transformation into Savarkar has been a talking point, shedding significant weight to embody the role. His dedication extended beyond physical transformation to an in-depth study of Savarkar's life and ideologies, amidst controversies that often shadow Savarkar's legacy. Hooda's resolve to bring forth an untold narrative, despite potential political backlash, showcases his commitment to storytelling and historical accuracy.

Public and Critical Reception

The film's growing box office numbers suggest a positive reception from the audience, an aspect further underscored by union minister Piyush Goyal's attendance at a special screening in Mumbai. Critics and audiences alike have praised Hooda's performance and directorial efforts, highlighting the film's role in sparking conversations around lesser-known facets of India's independence narrative.

The success of Swatantra Veer Savarkar not only underscores the public's interest in biographical and historical dramas but also sets a precedent for future projects exploring complex figures in Indian history. As the film continues its theatrical run, its impact on discussions around freedom fighters and their legacies is expected to deepen, offering new perspectives on India's rich historical tapestry.