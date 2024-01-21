Swamimalai Pleads for Direct Bus Services to Lord Muruga's Temples: TNSTC Responds

Swamimalai, a revered temple town nestled in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, echoes with calls for enhanced transportation connectivity to the five other esteemed shrines dedicated to Lord Muruga. The people of Swamimalai urge the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) - Kumbakonam to launch direct bus services linking the town to Tiruparankundram, Tiruchendur, Palani, Tiruttani, and Pazhamudhircholai, completing the sacred network of Murugan temples.

TNSTC's Prior Proposal: A Promise Unfulfilled

Consumer activist J. Deepak Vasanth brings to light that the TNSTC, in an earlier time, had given serious thought to the proposition of linking these holy sites through a dedicated bus service. However, despite the significant potential for facilitating pilgrimages, this proposal was left unimplemented for a variety of reasons, not least of which was the unprecedented suspension of services in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resumption of Services and New Hopes

Now, as we navigate the post-pandemic world, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The TNSTC has recently reinstated bus operations between Swamimalai and Chennai, which had been paused temporarily during the global health crisis. This move has reignited the hopes of the Swamimalai residents for the launch of bus services to the other five abodes of Lord Muruga.

Future Plans: Special Services and Expansion

In an attempt to upgrade pilgrimage connectivity, the TNSTC is currently mulling over the idea of initiating special bus services during the Thaipoosam festival. In tandem with this, the transport corporation is in talks with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, examining the possibility of extending services. A proposal outlining these plans has been drafted and forwarded to the State government, awaiting approval.

On a related note, the TNSTC - Kumbakonam is making strides in environmental consciousness, bringing on-board 10 new buses that comply with the BS-VI standards. These state-of-the-art vehicles are expected to be rolled out soon, substituting some of the older buses in the fleet, marking a significant step towards sustainable public transportation.