en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated by ACKHSA in Silchar

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated by ACKHSA in Silchar

The 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer, was commemorated with reverence and respect by the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students’ Association (ACKHSA) in Silchar. The celebration, ardent and full of vigor, took place at the Silchar Press Club, illuminating the venue with teachings and legacy of the esteemed Swami Vivekananda.

Emphasizing the Teachings of Vivekananda

Among the distinguished speakers, veteran journalist and poet Atin Das shone a light on Vivekananda’s belief in selfless service to humanity as a form of divine worship. He invoked Vivekananda’s teachings to inspire the youth in their quest for improvement, emphasizing the importance of discipline and punctuality that Vivekananda espoused.

Vivekananda’s Enduring Contributions

Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, the chief adviser of ACKHSA, shared insights into Vivekananda’s enduring contributions to India’s growth. He underscored how Vivekananda elevated India’s image on the global stage, inspiring respect and admiration for the nation. Purkayastha further remarked on Vivekananda’s advocacy for sports, emphasizing its role in the physical and mental development of students.

Combating Social Evils

Shankar Dey, the general secretary of Silchar Press Club, acknowledged Vivekananda’s significant role in eradicating social evils. He noted that Vivekananda’s life and teachings continue to inspire countless individuals, guiding them towards a path of righteousness and self-improvement. The celebration of National Youth Day 2024 bore witness to the timeless relevance of Vivekananda’s words and works, encapsulating the theme of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’.

0
Education India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Lifology Foundation Presents 'India Intelligence Report' to CBSE
In an effort to bridge the gap between education and career choice, the Lifology Foundation, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup, has presented the ‘India Intelligence Report’ to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The report, a comprehensive exploration of the connections between student behavior, intelligence orientations, and potential career paths, was submitted during the grand finale
Lifology Foundation Presents 'India Intelligence Report' to CBSE
Hye Seon from 'Single's Inferno' Empowers Fan to Pursue Higher Education
17 mins ago
Hye Seon from 'Single's Inferno' Empowers Fan to Pursue Higher Education
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
20 mins ago
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
2 mins ago
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Open House at Penn State Hazleton: A Gateway to Prospective Students
8 mins ago
Open House at Penn State Hazleton: A Gateway to Prospective Students
McCourtney Institute to Host Gen Z Political Voices, Celebrate South African Democracy
9 mins ago
McCourtney Institute to Host Gen Z Political Voices, Celebrate South African Democracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
2 mins
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
2 mins
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
2 mins
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
3 mins
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
Wrestling Legend Afa Anoa'i Hospitalized after Health Scare
3 mins
Wrestling Legend Afa Anoa'i Hospitalized after Health Scare
Basketball, Track & Swimming: Week of Standout Performances
4 mins
Basketball, Track & Swimming: Week of Standout Performances
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Reflection of Total War
4 mins
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Reflection of Total War
Potential Name Change for WWE Wrestler Butch Fuels Speculation
4 mins
Potential Name Change for WWE Wrestler Butch Fuels Speculation
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
4 mins
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app