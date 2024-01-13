Swami Vivekananda’s 162nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated by ACKHSA in Silchar

The 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer, was commemorated with reverence and respect by the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students’ Association (ACKHSA) in Silchar. The celebration, ardent and full of vigor, took place at the Silchar Press Club, illuminating the venue with teachings and legacy of the esteemed Swami Vivekananda.

Emphasizing the Teachings of Vivekananda

Among the distinguished speakers, veteran journalist and poet Atin Das shone a light on Vivekananda’s belief in selfless service to humanity as a form of divine worship. He invoked Vivekananda’s teachings to inspire the youth in their quest for improvement, emphasizing the importance of discipline and punctuality that Vivekananda espoused.

Vivekananda’s Enduring Contributions

Rupam Nandi Purkayastha, the chief adviser of ACKHSA, shared insights into Vivekananda’s enduring contributions to India’s growth. He underscored how Vivekananda elevated India’s image on the global stage, inspiring respect and admiration for the nation. Purkayastha further remarked on Vivekananda’s advocacy for sports, emphasizing its role in the physical and mental development of students.

Combating Social Evils

Shankar Dey, the general secretary of Silchar Press Club, acknowledged Vivekananda’s significant role in eradicating social evils. He noted that Vivekananda’s life and teachings continue to inspire countless individuals, guiding them towards a path of righteousness and self-improvement. The celebration of National Youth Day 2024 bore witness to the timeless relevance of Vivekananda’s words and works, encapsulating the theme of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’.