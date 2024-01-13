en English
Environmental Science

Swachh Survey 2023: Unmasking India’s Urban Cleanliness Performance

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
The results of the Swachh Survey 2023 were recently announced, casting light on the cleanliness performance of urban local bodies (ULBs) across India. The survey, which included 4,477 ULBs and received 12 crore citizen responses, went beyond mere rankings, providing a comprehensive review of ULB efficiency across eight major cleanliness indicators.

Assessing Cleanliness Across Indicators

The eight indicators under scrutiny were waste collection door-to-door, segregation at source, processing, dumpsite management, and the cleanliness of residential areas, markets, public toilets, and water bodies. The survey’s findings indicate that cleanliness standards tend to decline as one moves away from the city center and government areas, with more haphazard growth and decreased orderliness.

ULB Performance Influenced by Resources

The operation of ULBs, the survey reveals, is considerably influenced by the resources at their disposal, including personnel and funding, relative to the population they serve. This is well illustrated in Delhi, where the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), serving a smaller population, ranks 7th, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), serving a much larger populace, ranks 90th. The disparity is particularly noticeable in the cleanliness of residential areas, markets, and dumpsite remediation.

Varied Results Across Cities and States

The survey’s results paint a varied picture across cities and states. Maharashtra was named the cleanest state, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Indore retained its title as the cleanest city for the seventh time, setting a high cleanliness benchmark despite its sizeable population of 19.9 lakh. In stark contrast, Bengal exhibited concerning results with thirteen cities performing poorly in terms of cleanliness. Baidyabati, the best performer amongst them, ranked 426 and has significant room for improvement in waste processing. Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, ranking 431 out of 466, signals a pressing need for improvement in waste management, despite boasting clean residential and market areas.

In conclusion, the Swachh Survey 2023 serves as a critical tool for assessing the cleanliness performance of ULBs across India. It provides valuable insights into the challenges and successes faced by different cities, offering a roadmap for improvements that include not just cleanliness, but also efficiency and resource utilization. The survey’s findings highlight the need for cities to institutionalize cleanliness, as demonstrated by Indore, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for their citizens.

Environmental Science India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

