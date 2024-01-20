Swachh Bharat Mission - Grameen Targets Sustainable Development in Villages

Invigorating the quest for cleanliness and sanitation in India's rural areas, the Swachh Bharat Mission - Grameen (SBM-G) has successfully achieved its Open Defecation Free (ODF) status. The program, a brainchild of the Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, is now pivoting towards creating sustainable assets in villages.

Setting the Course for Sustainable Development

During a review meeting, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the Secretary of Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, underscored the need for practical and realistic planning in the execution of SBM initiatives across Jammu and Kashmir. He accentuated the importance of operational efficiency and maintenance of waste management plants, affirming that these initiatives require proper infrastructure to thrive.

Equitable Resource Distribution and Sanitation Fees

Dr. Shahid also deliberated on the uniform distribution of resources and the possibility of introducing sanitation fees. He advocated the construction of Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs) at key locations, including tourist and religious sites, to enhance the cleanliness and hygiene standards. He further urged for advanced planning for sanitation for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, integrating climate-resilient measures to safeguard the environment.

Aligning Goals with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Recognizing the synergy between cleanliness and housing, Dr. Shahid underlined the necessity to align targets for household toilets under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) with SBM goals. This integration would ensure the provision of toilets in every home built under PMAY-G, thereby promoting sanitation alongside housing.

Progress and Future Priorities

Anoo Malhotra, the Director-General of Rural Sanitation J&K, presented the progress of SBM and outlined the priorities for the Annual Implementation Plan for 2024-25. The report showcased the focus areas of the initiative, emphasizing the creation of sustainable assets in villages, public participation for sustainability, and scientific sanitation interventions. The SBM's continued dedication to cleanliness and sanitation in rural areas is set to bring about a transformative change in the lives of rural residents, championing hygiene, health, and sustainability.