en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Sushant Divgikr Advocates for Authentic LGBTQIA+ Representation in Media

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Sushant Divgikr Advocates for Authentic LGBTQIA+ Representation in Media

Actor-singer and LGBTQIA+ community advocate, Sushant Divgikr, popularly known as Rani Ko-HE-Nur, has taken a strong stand against the casting of heterosexual actors in roles portraying LGBTQIA+ characters in film and television. Divgikr asserts that this practice is not only a form of mockery but also fails to authentically depict the lived experiences of transgender individuals.

17 Years to a Relatable Role

Divgikr shared personal experiences, emphasizing that it took 17 long years to finally land a role that resonated with their identity in the 2023 film, ‘Thank You For Coming’. This struggle, as Divgikr puts it, is representative of the broader issue faced by the LGBTQIA+ community, where opportunities to truly tell their stories are far and few.

Shift to Substantial Representation

However, there seems to be a hint of change on the horizon. Divgikr mentioned an upcoming web series where they play a central role, a potential sign of a shift towards more meaningful representation of LGBTQIA+ individuals in media.

A Tragedy Amplifying the Need for Acceptance

Divgikr also highlighted the tragic case of Pranshu, a young queer makeup artist who took his own life after facing intolerant comments online. This heartbreaking incident, according to Divgikr, serves as a stark wake-up call to society, underlining the urgent requirement for understanding, acceptance, and proper representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Next-Gen Leaders Outline Future Plans at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
At the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, the stage was set for the unveiling of promising visions for the future by the next generation of business leaders hailing from prominent family businesses in Tamil Nadu. Emphasizing the importance of innovation and research and development (R&D), they outlined their approaches to global expansion. The MRF
Next-Gen Leaders Outline Future Plans at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from 'Mera Naam Joker': A Look into Bollywood's Past
8 mins ago
Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from 'Mera Naam Joker': A Look into Bollywood's Past
Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha's Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured
8 mins ago
Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha's Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in 'An Uncommon Love'
3 mins ago
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in 'An Uncommon Love'
India Bolsters Defense with Indigenous Counter-Drone Technology
6 mins ago
India Bolsters Defense with Indigenous Counter-Drone Technology
George Michell: Dissecting 'Victory City' and Preserving Deccan Heritage
7 mins ago
George Michell: Dissecting 'Victory City' and Preserving Deccan Heritage
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
51 seconds
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
3 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
3 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
4 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
5 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
6 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
9 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
9 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
10 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
12 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app