Sushant Divgikr Advocates for Authentic LGBTQIA+ Representation in Media

Actor-singer and LGBTQIA+ community advocate, Sushant Divgikr, popularly known as Rani Ko-HE-Nur, has taken a strong stand against the casting of heterosexual actors in roles portraying LGBTQIA+ characters in film and television. Divgikr asserts that this practice is not only a form of mockery but also fails to authentically depict the lived experiences of transgender individuals.

17 Years to a Relatable Role

Divgikr shared personal experiences, emphasizing that it took 17 long years to finally land a role that resonated with their identity in the 2023 film, ‘Thank You For Coming’. This struggle, as Divgikr puts it, is representative of the broader issue faced by the LGBTQIA+ community, where opportunities to truly tell their stories are far and few.

Shift to Substantial Representation

However, there seems to be a hint of change on the horizon. Divgikr mentioned an upcoming web series where they play a central role, a potential sign of a shift towards more meaningful representation of LGBTQIA+ individuals in media.

A Tragedy Amplifying the Need for Acceptance

Divgikr also highlighted the tragic case of Pranshu, a young queer makeup artist who took his own life after facing intolerant comments online. This heartbreaking incident, according to Divgikr, serves as a stark wake-up call to society, underlining the urgent requirement for understanding, acceptance, and proper representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.