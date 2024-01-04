en English
India

Survey by Madilu Education and Rural Development Society to Address Homelessness in Mangaluru

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
In an effort to shed light on the issue of homelessness within its jurisdiction, the Madilu Education and Rural Development Society, a non-governmental organization based in Mysuru, is set to carry out a comprehensive survey. The initiative is designed to identify individuals without access to night shelter in the area governed by the Mangaluru City Corporation.

Schedule and Methodology of the Survey

The survey is slated to take place over a period of one week, from January 4 to January 10. In order to ensure accuracy and comprehensiveness, the survey will be conducted during the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the prime time when the need for night shelter is most apparent.

Aims and Anticipated Outcomes

The overarching aim of this initiative, as outlined in a release from the city corporation, is to gather critical information on the homeless population residing within its jurisdiction. This data will be instrumental in understanding the magnitude of the issue and will help in formulating strategies to address the challenge of providing night shelter to this vulnerable population. It is anticipated that the findings of the survey will allow the city corporation to better allocate resources and devise effective interventions to combat homelessness.

A Step Towards a Holistic Solution

By embarking on this initiative, the Madilu Education and Rural Development Society is not just identifying a problem but taking a proactive step towards finding a solution. This survey is a significant step in acknowledging the harsh realities of homelessness and the urgent need for night shelters. The findings will not just bring the issue to the forefront but will also aid in shaping future policies and initiatives to ensure everyone has access to safe and secure night shelters.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

