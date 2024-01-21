Surveillance Fortified: Ayodhya Monitored by NSG Snipers, 10,000 CCTV Cameras, and AI-Powered Drones

The ancient city of Ayodhya, renowned for its spiritual significance, has transformed into a fortress of security in anticipation of the 'pran prathishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This long-awaited event has led to an unprecedentedly rigorous security framework being established throughout the city, demonstrating the vital importance of the occasion.

Security Measures: From Patrols to Advanced Technology

On the eve of this historical ceremony, Ayodhya is under the vigilant watch of the police and security forces. Patrols are underway in sensitive areas like Hanumangarhi, and undercover officers are embedded within the crowds, keeping a careful eye on any irregularities. However, this is not the only security measure in place, as a broad spectrum of advanced technology is being utilized to ensure the safety and security of the event.

As part of this comprehensive surveillance strategy, the city is under the watch of 10,000 CCTV cameras, many of which are equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of security coverage. Furthermore, the sky above Ayodhya is patrolled by drones, ensuring a bird's eye view of the city and aiding in quick response time to any potential threats.

Central Forces and Specialized Teams: The Backbone of Security

Various central forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are actively contributing to the security efforts. Special DG Prashant Kumar of the UP Police described the event as both a challenge and an opportunity for the force, highlighting the extensive security arrangements that have been put in place.

These arrangements encompass an array of measures, including traffic diversions and access restrictions for unauthorized vehicles. In addition, sniper teams from the National Security Guard (NSG) are stationed at strategic locations, and vehicle-mounted jammers and X Ray baggage scanners, provided by the central government, are in active use. Anti-mine drones are being employed to detect and neutralize any potential explosive threats, and nearly 100 SSF commandos trained in anti-terror tactics are stationed at key locations.

CRPF: Guarding the Sanctum Sanctorum

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has a crucial role in this massive security deployment. Their primary focus is on safeguarding the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, reinforcing the security measures in place and ensuring that the ceremony proceeds without any disruptions.

This exhaustive security deployment underscores the significance of the ceremony and epitomizes the efforts being made to ensure it proceeds in an orderly and safe manner. The city of Ayodhya, bathed in a mix of spiritual fervor and advanced security, is ready to usher in a new chapter of its historical narrative.