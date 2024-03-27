Surge in Violence Against Christians in India: 161 Incidents in Early 2024

By Anto Akkara, Bangalore, India, Mar 27, 2024 - A watchdog group that monitors violence committed against Christians in India has released a startling report documenting 161 crimes in the first 75 days of 2024. A.C. Michael, a Catholic and coordinator of the United Christian Forum (UCF), which released the report, expressed concerns that these numbers might only represent a fraction of the actual incidents of persecution against Christians in the country.

Advertisment

Escalating Violence and Government Inaction

UCF's findings reveal a worrying trend of increasing violence against Christians in India, a minority making up only 2.3% of the nation's population. With the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the helm since 2014, incidents of violence have shown a steady increase, according to the report. The year 2023 saw a record high of 731 incidents, underscoring a disturbing escalation. Michael highlighted the lack of response from the government and law enforcement agencies to curb these violent acts, despite the regular documentation and public dissemination of such data.

Persecution Hotspots and Victim Plight

Advertisment

Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are identified as the primary states where Christians face severe persecution, with the former leading in reported incidents. Christians in these areas suffer not only physical violence but are also socially ostracized, denied basic community services, and even burial rights according to Christian rituals. The UCF report points to the role of anti-Christian rhetoric by BJP leaders in fueling such violence. Moreover, the misuse of anti-conversion laws in states like Uttar Pradesh to harass Christians further exacerbates the situation, with numerous false charges of conversion leading to arrests and detentions of pastors and believers.

Community Response and Calls for Action

In response to the rising atrocities, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) called for a National Day of Prayer on March 22, 2024. Churches across the country participated, holding special prayers for peace and harmony. This collective action highlights the Christian community's resilience and its plea for justice and protection. The Religious Liberty Commission of the Evangelical Fellowship of India also expressed its concern over the alarming increase in violent incidents, criticizing the Indian political and justice system's sluggish response to the community's pleas for help.

The surge in violence against Christians in India not only threatens the safety and freedom of the Christian community but also poses a challenge to the country's secular and democratic fabric. As the world watches, the need for immediate and effective measures to protect minority rights and ensure justice for victims becomes increasingly urgent. The situation in India serves as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding religious freedom and human dignity for all.