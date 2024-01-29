Surge in Internet Bandwidth Consumption Across Indian Cities

A recent study has revealed a significant rise in internet bandwidth consumption across 24 Indian cities, registering an overall 52 percent increase. The cities spearheading this surge include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai. Unprecedented growth has been observed in average data usage per month, which has ballooned by 25 percent, while average monthly downloads have seen a 27 percent uptick in the last two years.

Insights from the Study

The research, conducted by ACT Fibernet, has also identified a new peak time for internet usage at homes, between 8 pm to 11 pm. This period coincides with people returning from work, indicating a change in internet consumption patterns. Bangalore, often dubbed the IT city, has witnessed a 23 percent rise in average monthly data usage and a 25 percent increase in monthly downloads. The city's highest bandwidth consumption has soared by 74 percent, and the peak internet usage time is from 7.30 pm to 11 pm.

Growth in Bandwidth Consumption

Hyderabad has recorded a 35 percent increase in average monthly data usage and a 37 percent increase in monthly downloads. Its highest bandwidth consumption has jumped by 39 percent, aligning the city's prime time for internet usage with the national average. Chennai has registered a 14 percent increase in average monthly usage and a 15 percent rise in monthly downloads, with the highest bandwidth consumption swelling by 50 percent. The residents of Chennai primarily engage in internet activities from 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm.

Shifts in Digital Landscape

Delhi has reported a 22 percent increase in average monthly data usage and a 23 percent increase in monthly downloads, with the peak bandwidth consumption growing by 30 percent. The capital city's prime time for internet usage is from 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm, reflecting a diverse range of online activities, from e-learning to video conferencing. The data underscores a significant digital transformation in these cities, with Bangalore and Hyderabad registering the highest individual data usage at 30 TB and 32 TB respectively. The shift in consumption patterns and the surge in internet usage paints a picture of a rapidly evolving digital landscape in India.