India

Surge in Demand for Ram Mandir Replicas Ahead of Consecration Ceremony

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Surge in Demand for Ram Mandir Replicas Ahead of Consecration Ceremony

The sacred city of Ayodhya is abuzz as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir approaches. Amidst the anticipation and preparations, an unexpected trend has emerged: a surge in demand for wooden replicas of the temple. These intricately carved models not only hold religious significance but also serve as keepsakes, celebrating the historic construction of the Ram Mandir at a site that has been a focal point of religious and political discourse in India for decades.

Devotion Meets Craftsmanship

The wooden replicas, sought after by devotees of Lord Ram, are seen as a way to own a piece of the sacred architecture. They vary in size and detail, catering to the diverse preferences and budgets of the devotees. The artisans and craftsmen responsible for creating these replicas are witnessing a significant increase in orders, indicating the fervor and devotion of the Hindu community towards the temple and the deity.

Emblem of a Historic Event

These replicas are more than just pieces of wood fashioned into the shape of the temple; they represent a momentous event in India’s history. They are tangible reminders of the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir, a project that has been steeped in controversy, conflict, and fervor.

Anticipation Builds for Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, marks the symbolic enlivening and consecration of the deity’s idol. It is an event that is expected to draw significant attention, not just from India, but from the global Hindu community. The ceremony will feature Vedic rituals and cultural programs, with prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in attendance.

As the date for the Pran Pratishtha approaches, the demand for the replicas is expected to grow, further bolstering the business of artisans and craftsmen. Meanwhile, in Ayodhya and beyond, devotees await the consecration of the deity with bated breath, marking a significant chapter in the narrative of faith, politics, and history.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

