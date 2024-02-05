Surat Wedding Party Fined for Littering Roads: A Step towards Cleaner Public Spaces

In the bustling lanes of Surat, a wedding party's joyous celebration was interrupted by an unexpected encounter with the local municipal authority. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), in a stern move to uphold its cleanliness policies, imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the party for littering public roads with firecracker remnants.

Enforcing Cleanliness amid Festivities

The incident unfolded in the bustling Varachha area, where the wedding procession had taken to the streets, leaving a trail of firecracker debris on Lambe Hanuman road near Umiya temple. A health department inspector from SMC's Varachha A Zone, in an act of swift enforcement, took notice of the littering and promptly caught up with the merry-making crowd to impose the penalty.

Ashwin Pandya, a relative of the groom, stepped forward to pay the fine. He was handed a receipt, sealing the unexpected transaction that had momentarily paused the celebrations.

Video Goes Viral, Draws Attention to Cleanliness Drive

A video capturing the unusual spectacle quickly made its way onto social media platforms, going viral in no time. The clip shone a spotlight not just on the enforcement in action, but also on the larger narrative of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

Surat's Tryst with Cleanliness

The SMC Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the city. In line with this theme, it's worth noting that Surat had jointly topped the charts among the cleanest cities in the country, a testament to the city's commitment to cleanliness.

The incident serves as a reminder that celebration must not come at the cost of cleanliness. It underscores the idea that civic duty and festive joy can, and should, go hand in hand.