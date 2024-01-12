en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Surat Unveils Enormous Banner of Lord Ram Preceding Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:38 am EST
Surat Unveils Enormous Banner of Lord Ram Preceding Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

In a show of unparalleled reverence and anticipation, the city of Surat has unfurled a colossal banner of Lord Ram ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony, a significant event marking a new chapter in India’s cultural and religious narrative. The banner, a grand display of faith and devotion, measures 35 meters in length and 6.5 meters in width, proudly adorning the facade of an apartment building in Surat.

Unfurling Reverence: The Grand Display

Symbolic of the widespread excitement and deep-rooted devotion towards the upcoming ceremony, the banner stands as a testament to the cultural and religious importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The temple, steeped in historical and religious significance, has long been awaited by believers across the nation. The display of the gargantuan banner in Surat underscores the impact of this pivotal moment, the realization of the temple, on the Hindu community and beyond.

Prime Minister’s Spiritual Preparation

Adding to the fervor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an 11-day special ritual in the lead-up to the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. Expressing his deep-seated ‘Ram Bhakti’, PM Modi reflects the national sentiment of spiritual anticipation. His commitment to the ‘Yama-Niyams’, guided by spiritual leaders, highlights the profound respect and spiritual significance attached to the grand event.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: A Pivotal Epoch

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marks a significant milestone in the spiritual and cultural landscape of India. With its construction long-anticipated by many believers, the upcoming ceremony is set to be a monumental event, etching a new chapter in the annals of the nation’s history. The display of the immense banner in Surat, thus, stands as a vivid proclamation of the widespread excitement and reverence surrounding this historic event.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Sci-fi Film 'Kalki 2898 AD' Promoted at Shah Rukh Khan's Residence, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
A buzz of anticipation gripped Mumbai’s Bandstand area when characters from the forthcoming sci-fi flick, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, appeared outside the illustrious residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as Mannat. Masked figures, brandishing futuristic weapons and a poster proclaiming a new release date of May 9, 2024, sparked a flurry of social
Sci-fi Film 'Kalki 2898 AD' Promoted at Shah Rukh Khan's Residence, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
15 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
PM Modi Claims Atal Setu Used Enough Steel to Build Multiple Iconic World Structures
18 mins ago
PM Modi Claims Atal Setu Used Enough Steel to Build Multiple Iconic World Structures
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
3 mins ago
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
5 mins ago
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
7 mins ago
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
29 seconds
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
46 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Dauda Lawal's Victory in Zamfara Governorship Election
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
3 mins
Maharashtra CM Foresees 'Political Earthquake' Post-2024 Elections
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
4 mins
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
5 mins
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
7 mins
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
7 mins
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
8 mins
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app