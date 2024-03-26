Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict on Electoral Bonds Scheme: Transparency Triumphs

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi recently highlighted that government assurances about electoral bonds are not absolute, indicating that any law or scheme can be scrutinized and potentially nullified by the judiciary if it infringes upon fundamental rights. This assertion came in the wake of a significant judgment by the Supreme Court, which declared the controversial Electoral Bonds Scheme unconstitutional, emphasizing the judiciary's role in maintaining transparency and accountability in political funding.

Understanding the Electoral Bonds Scheme

Introduced in 2017, electoral bonds aimed at cleansing political funding by allowing anonymous donations through authorized State Bank of India branches. However, the anonymity clause raised concerns about transparency, leading to a Supreme Court judgment on February 15 that not only struck down the scheme but also mandated the disclosure of donor details to ensure the public's right to information is upheld.

Judiciary's Stand on Sovereign Promises

Dwivedi's commentary underscores the judiciary's capacity to override 'sovereign promises' if they contravene the fundamental rights or constitutional tenets. The Supreme Court's ruling reflects this principle, balancing the right to privacy of donors against the collective right of citizens to be informed about the sources of political funding, ultimately prioritizing democratic transparency over individual privacy.

Potential Implications and Reactions

While some view the judgment as a setback to the government's efforts to anonymize donations, others, including Dwivedi, believe it could have been amended for greater transparency rather than being entirely quashed. The decision opens up a broader conversation about the influence of money in politics and the need for comprehensive reform to ensure that political funding does not undermine democratic integrity or favor incumbent powers unduly.

This landmark judgment not only alters the landscape of political funding in India but also sets a precedent for judicial intervention in matters of transparency and accountability. As the country moves forward, the implications of this ruling on political financing, electoral integrity, and the relationship between the state and its citizens will be closely watched by all stakeholders involved.