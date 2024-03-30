Supreme Court's Justice Nagarathna Critiques Governors' Litigation Trend, Advocates Constitutional Adherence

Supreme Court Judge B V Nagarathna recently highlighted a concerning trend involving State Governors and their increasing entanglement in litigation due to their refusal to assent to bills. Speaking at the Courts and the Constitution Conference organized by NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, Justice Nagarathna called for Governors to fulfill their constitutional duties to mitigate such legal disputes. Her observations come in the wake of criticism from the Supreme Court towards the Governors of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab for their delayed actions on bills, emphasizing the need for constitutional adherence to reduce embarrassing litigations.

Reflections on Constitutional Roles and Responsibilities

Justice Nagarathna's remarks shed light on the essential role Governors play within India's constitutional framework. She underscored the importance of Governors acting within the bounds of the Constitution to prevent the judiciary from having to intervene in matters that ideally should be resolved through adherence to constitutional duties. This call to action aims to ensure that Governors do not contribute to unnecessary legal disputes, thereby maintaining the dignity of their positions and the smooth operation of state governance.

Broader Judicial Perspectives

Apart from addressing the issue of Governors and litigation, Justice Nagarathna also shared her views on other significant legal matters. Her dissenting opinion in the demonetisation case and her thoughts on the complex debate surrounding abortion rights highlight her broader judicial philosophy. These insights, along with contributions from other legal luminaries such as retired Supreme Court Judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Supreme Court of Nepal Judge Sapana Malla, enrich the discourse on how India's judiciary interprets and upholds the Constitution in changing times.

Looking Ahead

The increasing involvement of Governors in litigation highlights a crucial area of constitutional governance that requires attention. Justice Nagarathna's call for constitutional adherence by Governors is not just a critique but a reminder of the foundational principles that govern the roles and responsibilities of high constitutional offices. As India continues to navigate through its legal and constitutional challenges, the judiciary's perspective on such matters will undoubtedly influence the path forward for ensuring that governance aligns with constitutional mandates.