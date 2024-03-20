Supreme Court Warns Against Misusing Counselling to Alter LGBTQ+ Identities

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has issued a stark warning against the misuse of court-ordered counselling to challenge or change the identities and sexual orientations of LGBTQ+ individuals. This directive emerged from a case involving a Kerala woman seeking to reunite with her same-sex partner, leading to a broader examination of judicial sensitivity towards LGBTQ+ rights.

Upholding Individual Rights and Identity

The three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, emphasized the importance of respecting an individual's identity and sexual orientation. The Court criticized the tendency of some judges to substitute their personal values for constitutional protections, highlighting the need for empathy and understanding in cases involving LGBTQ+ individuals. This stance marks a significant step towards ensuring that the judiciary acts as a guardian of individual rights, rather than a force for societal conformity.

Guidelines for Judicial Conduct

The Supreme Court's judgment laid out clear guidelines for handling habeas corpus petitions and requests for protection from family or police interference by LGBTQ+ individuals. These include the avoidance of homophobic or transphobic biases, the recognition of chosen families over natal families for LGBTQ+ persons, and the safeguarding of the individuals' dignity and privacy. The Court's directives aim to foster a legal environment that supports and protects the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring their freedom and safety.

The Broader Implications

This ruling has far-reaching implications for the treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals within the Indian legal system. By explicitly cautioning against the misuse of counselling as a tool to alter sexual orientation or identity, the Supreme Court has reinforced the constitutional values of equality, dignity, and personal freedom. This judgment not only provides immediate protection for the petitioners but also sets a precedent for future cases, potentially leading to more inclusive and understanding judicial processes for LGBTQ+ individuals in India.