Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Surge in Devotees at 'Barhi Devkaali' Temple

The revered 'Barhi Devkaali' temple in Ayodhya, a site steeped in history and tradition, has witnessed a significant surge in visitor numbers following the landmark Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019. This decision, which authorized the construction of the Ram temple, transformed the temple's position from a lesser-known religious site to a bustling hub of devotees.

Supreme Court Verdict Ushers Unprecedented Change

Prior to the pivotal verdict, the Barhi Devkaali temple saw an average daily footfall of 50-60 individuals. However, the Supreme Court's decision catalyzed a dramatic shift, with the daily visitor count soaring to approximately 500. The temple, dedicated to the 'kul devi' of Lord Ram, has since become a magnet for devotees hailing from diverse locations.

Consecration of Ram Lalla's Idol Boosts Popularity

The consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the newly-constructed grand temple on January 22 further fueled the temple's popularity. This ceremonial event marked another milestone in the temple's history, bringing with it an increased influx of devotees, and necessitating enhancements in arrangements to accommodate the swelling crowds.

An Unexpected Center of Attraction

The Barhi Devkaali temple's transformation into a center of attraction in Ayodhya post the Supreme Court verdict is a testament to its historical and religious significance. Its chief priest, Sunil Pathak, has been a keen observer of this shift, noting the surge in devotees following the landmark decision. As the temple continues to draw devotees in increasing numbers, it stands as a symbol of the enduring power and resonance of religious faith.