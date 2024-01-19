Supreme Court Urges Protection of Endangered Bustard Amid Renewable Energy Goals

The precarious state of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), a species on the precipice of extinction, has been accentuated by the Supreme Court of India. With a mere estimated 50 to 249 individuals left, the GIB's conservation has become a pressing issue, particularly as the bird is predominantly found in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Supreme Court has urged the central government to formulate a comprehensive plan to safeguard the endangered species, while aligning with India's international commitments related to solar energy development.

The Balance Between Conservation and Energy Development

The Supreme Court's engagement has brought into sharp relief the tension between environmental conservation and the advancement of renewable energy infrastructure. In the Court's 2021 verdict, it directed the governments of Gujarat and Rajasthan to substitute overhead electric cables with underground ones where feasible and to install bird diverters in priority areas. However, the feasibility and financial implications of these measures have been questioned, leading to a reassessment of the directive.

Seeking Authentic Data and Reports

The Court has sought credible data from a government-monitored study on the effectiveness of the bird diverters in averting GIB collision-related deaths. It has also requested reports from the chief secretaries of Rajasthan and Gujarat on the actions taken in this regard. Further, the Court has advised the Attorney General to propose a solution that simultaneously upholds India's commitment to renewable energy and the preservation of the GIB. This is in line with India's international obligations, including the Paris Agreement's target for non-fossil fuel-based energy resources.

Striking a Balance Between Progress and Preservation

The Supreme Court's directives emphasize the delicate equilibrium that must be maintained between progress and preservation. As India relentlessly pursues its renewable energy objectives, the plight of the Great Indian Bustard serves as a potent reminder of the necessity for a harmonious blend of environmental conservation and the push for renewable energy. The Court's focus on the GIB's protection and the need to maintain a balance between conservation efforts and renewable energy development reflects a nuanced approach towards complex environmental and developmental challenges.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court's intervention signifies the recognition of the critical importance of preserving endangered species while also acknowledging the need to fulfill international commitments on renewable energy. The Court's emphasis on the need for authentic data and scientific studies exemplifies its commitment to evidence-based decision-making in environmental conservation efforts. Its scrutiny of the feasibility and practicality of conservation measures, such as underground power cables and bird diverters, reflects a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to addressing the challenges posed by the intersection of conservation and renewable energy development.