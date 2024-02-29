Supreme Court Upholds Rajasthan's Two-Child Policy for Public Employment: A Landmark Decision

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has upheld the Rajasthan government's two-child eligibility criterion for candidates seeking public employment, marking a pivotal moment in the intersection of employment policy and population control measures in India. This decision reinforces the state's authority to impose demographic considerations in public employment criteria, emphasizing the importance of family planning in governance.

Rationale Behind the Verdict

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and KV Viswanathan, dismissed an appeal filed by ex-serviceman Ramji Lal Jat, who contested his disqualification from a constable's job in the Rajasthan Police due to having more than two children. The Supreme Court's judgment echoed the principles laid down in a similar provision upheld in 2003, which applied to candidates contesting panchayat elections. The court held that Rule 24(4) of the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989, is non-discriminatory and constitutionally valid, asserting that the rule promotes family planning—a crucial objective for the state.

Implications of the Decision

This landmark ruling has far-reaching implications for public employment and demographic policy in Rajasthan and potentially across India. By affirming the state's two-child norm, the Supreme Court has set a precedent that may influence future policies aimed at controlling population growth. The decision highlights the judiciary's support for measures that encourage smaller families, aligning with broader national objectives of sustainable development and resource management.

Comparative Perspective

The adherence to a two-child policy is not unique to Rajasthan; several other Indian states, including Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, have implemented similar rules for various aspects of governance, such as eligibility for public employment and participation in local elections. This verdict by the Supreme Court not only validates Rajasthan's stance but also encourages a national discourse on the integration of family planning measures with public policy.

As India grapples with the challenges of a burgeoning population, the Supreme Court's decision underscores the critical role of legal and policy frameworks in shaping the country's demographic future. While the ruling marks a victory for proponents of population control, it also opens the door for further debate on the balance between individual rights and collective welfare in the realm of employment and governance. As the nation reflects on this verdict, the conversation around family planning and public policy is poised to evolve, with potential implications for India's demographic and developmental trajectory.