Supreme Court Supports Rajasthan's Two-Child Policy for Public Employment

In a landmark decision on February 29, the Supreme Court of India upheld the Rajasthan government's 2001 policy that restricts individuals with more than two children from obtaining public employment. This ruling reaffirms the nation's commitment to controlling population growth through legislative means. The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, dismissed a plea by ex-serviceman Ramji Lal Jat, who was denied a constable position in the Rajasthan Police due to this policy.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Judicial Precedents

The two-child policy in Rajasthan, mirroring a similar provision in Haryana for panchayat elections upheld by the Supreme Court in 2003, aims to promote family planning and reduce population growth. Despite arguments against the policy citing discrimination, the Court maintained that it is within the constitutional bounds, emphasizing the need for sustainable development and population control. The Rajasthan High Court's October 2022 decision, which refused to entertain Jat's petition, was based on the understanding that such policy decisions fall within the realm of legislative wisdom and policy-making.

Implications of the Supreme Court's Decision

Advertisment

The Supreme Court's ruling sends a clear message about the judiciary's stance on family planning and population control measures. By upholding the two-child norm for public employment, the Court has underscored the importance of such policies in achieving sustainable development goals. This decision also sets a precedent for other states considering similar measures to regulate eligibility criteria for public employment or participation in electoral processes based on family planning norms.

Broader Impact on Society and Governance

This judgment has far-reaching implications, not just for potential public employment candidates but also for policy-making in India. It highlights the balance between individual rights and the collective good, encouraging responsible family planning. Moreover, it opens up discussions on the effectiveness of legislative measures in achieving public health and welfare goals, inviting debates on ethical, social, and economic dimensions of population control policies.

The Supreme Court's affirmation of the two-child norm in Rajasthan for public employment marks a significant moment in India's ongoing efforts to control population growth. This decision not only reinforces the legal framework supporting family planning initiatives but also encourages a broader societal commitment to sustainable development. As India continues to navigate the challenges of population management, such judicial endorsements of government policies play a crucial role in shaping the future trajectory of the nation's demographic and developmental policies.