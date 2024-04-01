Supreme Court Summons Ramdev Over Patanjali's Misleading Ads, Demands Personal Court Appearance

Yoga guru Ramdev is slated to make a personal appearance in the Supreme Court today, addressing allegations of misleading advertisements propagated by his company, Patanjali Ayurved. The apex court's previous session saw a stringent admonishment of Patanjali for its non-compliance with judicial directives, compelling both Ramdev and Managing Director Balkrishna to present themselves before the bench. An unconditional apology was extended by Patanjali, asserting that its advertisements aimed solely at encouraging a healthier lifestyle among Indians.

Background of the Legal Battle

The conflict traces back to November last year when the Indian Medical Association (IMA) lodged a complaint against Patanjali Ayurved for its advertisements, which allegedly disparaged allopathic medicine and practitioners. These advertisements implied that allopathic doctors were succumbing to diseases despite modern medicine, as per the IMA's representation in court. The Supreme Court's February 27 directive halted all misleading electronic and print ads by Patanjali, criticizing the central government for its inaction in this regard.

Government and Public Response

Following the Supreme Court's criticism, the government's lax approach to Patanjali's misleading advertisements has come under scrutiny. The bench's remarks have spurred discussions on the need for stringent oversight on medicinal product advertisements to protect consumer interests. Public sentiment is mixed, with a section of the population questioning the efficacy and ethicality of