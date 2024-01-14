Supreme Court Steps In to Protect Chittorgarh Fort from Mining Damage

India’s historic Chittorgarh Fort, a UNESCO heritage monument renowned for its resilience during Rajput resistance against Mughal emperor Akbar, confronts a new kind of assault not from invaders but from the slow incursion of modern industrial activities. To shield the fort from further damage, the Supreme Court of India has intervened, wielding its legal power to enforce a ban on blasting in limestone mines within a 5-kilometer radius of the monument.

The Supreme Court’s Intervention

The bench, constituting Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti, viewed this measure as paramount to curb the escalating harm from peak particle velocity (PPV) resulting from such blasts. While the court ordered a ban on blasting, it permitted manual or mechanical mining operations within this radius, given the lessees operate within the law’s confines.

Addressing Environmental and Structural Concerns

The ruling also shed light on the unscientific and disproportionate exploitation of minerals around the fort, identifying it as a peril to the monument’s structural integrity. To evaluate the environmental impact and devise a preservation plan, the Supreme Court instructed the chairman of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mining), Dhanbad, to assemble a multidisciplinary expert team.

The Task Ahead for the Expert Team

The team’s mission is to investigate the environmental pollution and its impact on the fort’s structures due to blasting operations beyond the 5-kilometer radius. Additionally, the court underscored the importance of a comprehensive preservation plan for Chittorgarh Fort, highlighting the inadequacies of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Issues such as monkey menace, vegetation growth on walls, and burgeoning tourism were cited as areas requiring immediate attention.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s ruling comes as a significant step towards preserving India’s historical and cultural heritage. The court’s intervention underscores the need for a balanced approach towards development, one that respects and protects the nation’s past while paving the way for the future.