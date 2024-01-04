en English
India

Supreme Court Stays Delhi High Court Order on DIN Invalidity

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
The Supreme Court of India has issued an interim stay on the Delhi High Court’s declaration that tax assessment orders issued without a Document Identification Number (DIN) are legally invalid. The apex court labeled the omission of DIN in assessment orders as an ‘irregularity’ rather than an ‘illegality,’ implying that the Delhi High Court’s decision to nullify orders on this ground was excessive.

Delhi High Court’s Stance on DIN

The Delhi High Court had previously upheld the provisions of a 2019 circular from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which stated that any communication from the Income Tax Authority (ITA) without a DIN would be deemed invalid. The IT department had countered this by arguing that the absence of DIN could be rectified under section 292B of the IT Act. However, the High Court found this argument ‘untenable.’

Supreme Court’s Interim Stay

This interim stay proceeds reports from December 4th, indicating that the IT department planned to appeal the Delhi High Court’s ruling at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s interim stay effectively suspends the Delhi High Court order on DIN invalidity, overturning the judgment in the case of BRANDIX MAURITIUS HOLDINGS LTD.

Implications of the Stay

Tax expert Amit Maheshwari opined that the Supreme Court’s standpoint is pragmatic. He noted that while the failure to include DIN may be a procedural error, it should not result in the dismissal of the assessment order in its entirety. He also pointed out that this could lead to the reopening of closed tax assessment cases, potentially causing additional complications for taxpayers.

India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

