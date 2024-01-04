Supreme Court Stays Delhi High Court Order on DIN Invalidity

The Supreme Court of India has issued an interim stay on the Delhi High Court’s declaration that tax assessment orders issued without a Document Identification Number (DIN) are legally invalid. The apex court labeled the omission of DIN in assessment orders as an ‘irregularity’ rather than an ‘illegality,’ implying that the Delhi High Court’s decision to nullify orders on this ground was excessive.

Delhi High Court’s Stance on DIN

The Delhi High Court had previously upheld the provisions of a 2019 circular from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which stated that any communication from the Income Tax Authority (ITA) without a DIN would be deemed invalid. The IT department had countered this by arguing that the absence of DIN could be rectified under section 292B of the IT Act. However, the High Court found this argument ‘untenable.’

Supreme Court’s Interim Stay

This interim stay proceeds reports from December 4th, indicating that the IT department planned to appeal the Delhi High Court’s ruling at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s interim stay effectively suspends the Delhi High Court order on DIN invalidity, overturning the judgment in the case of BRANDIX MAURITIUS HOLDINGS LTD.

Implications of the Stay

Tax expert Amit Maheshwari opined that the Supreme Court’s standpoint is pragmatic. He noted that while the failure to include DIN may be a procedural error, it should not result in the dismissal of the assessment order in its entirety. He also pointed out that this could lead to the reopening of closed tax assessment cases, potentially causing additional complications for taxpayers.