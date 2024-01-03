Supreme Court Seeks Response on Alleged Caste Discrimination in Prisons

India’s highest court, the Supreme Court, has issued a call to action to the Central Government and 11 states – including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal – regarding allegations of caste-based discrimination in their prison systems. The allegations stem from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a concerned citizen, claiming that the prison manuals of these states enable discriminatory practices. These practices reportedly affect the assignment of work and housing within the prisons, with certain de-notified tribes and habitual offenders bearing the brunt of the bias.

Unpacking the Allegations

In the courtroom, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra listened to the arguments put forth by senior advocate S Muralidhar. Muralidhar shed light on the alleged bias in the prison manuals, explaining how they are skewed by caste, influencing not only the type of work inmates are assigned but also where they are housed.

Court’s Response to the Allegations

In response to these serious allegations, the court has tasked Muralidhar with compiling the prison manuals from the implicated states for further examination. An official notice has been issued to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and others involved, urging them to respond to the plea seeking repeal of offending provisions in state prison manuals.

Looking Forward

The case, which has brought to light potentially deep-rooted systemic issues in the prison systems of multiple Indian states, has been scheduled for a hearing in four weeks’ time. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the prison policies of these states, and potentially, for the nation as a whole.