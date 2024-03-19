Supreme Court Seeks Modi Government's Response on CAA, Sets April 9 Hearing

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court called for the Narendra Modi government's input on several petitions aiming to halt the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, scheduling the subsequent hearing for April 9. Despite petitioners' appeals for a pause, citizenship grants remain unaffected for now. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, requested additional time to address the 20 applications seeking a suspension of the Rules until the apex court concludes on the petitions challenging the CAA's constitutional validity from 2019.

Background of the Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, introduced by the Modi government, aims to expedite Indian citizenship for migrants from specific communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This legislation has sparked considerable debate and led to numerous petitions against it, citing concerns of religious discrimination and constitutional violations.

Key Figures and Arguments Presented

During the hearing, arguments were presented by both sides, with Advocate Ankit Yadav representing the petitioners and Advocate Kanu Agarwal for the respondents. The petitioners pressed for a halt on citizenship grants until the court's final decision, with senior advocates like Kapil Sibal seeking assurances to this effect. However, Solicitor General Mehta clarified that the CAA does not strip anyone of their citizenship, emphasizing the act's intention.

The Road Ahead

As the Supreme Court prepares to revisit the matter on April 9, the legal and social ramifications of the CAA and its rules remain at the forefront of national discourse. With over 200 petitions filed, the upcoming hearing is poised to be a significant event, potentially shaping the future of citizenship and inclusion in India.