Supreme Court Revisits GM Debate: Non-GM Mustard Yields May Match GM, Says Coalition

India’s Supreme Court has reopened the contentious debate on genetically modified (GM) crops, with a spotlight on the commercial cultivation of GM mustard. The Coalition for a GM-Free India, a leading advocacy group, has presented new data indicating non-GM hybrid oil yields could be on par, or even slightly superior, to those of GM HT mustard hybrid DMH-11. This revelation is part of the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the regulation of GM organisms (GMOs) in India.

Unexpected Findings in Court

The data, submitted by the Government of India, came to light without the court’s prior approval, in contravention of previous commitments. It was sourced from trials conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in six locations during 2022-23. The submission of these findings has ignited a fresh wave of controversy and debate over the benefits and risks associated with GM crops.

India’s Role in Mustard Diversity

Further fuelling the debate, the Coalition criticized a paper presented by the Union of India suggesting that the Centre of Origin of Brassica juncea (mustard) is not in India. This contradicts India’s recognized status as a Centre of Diversity for mustard. The Coalition cited an independent scientists’ report advising against the use of GM technology in crops for which India is the Centre of Origin or Diversity.

Health Concerns and Legal Battles

The legal petitioners argued that GM mustard developed by Delhi University is herbicide-tolerant, raising concerns about the lack of health expert involvement in its safety appraisal. Following these arguments, the Supreme Court decided to thoroughly hear Public Interest Litigations challenging the Environment Ministry’s approval of GM mustard’s commercial cultivation. This decision comes after the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee’s approval of the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11 on October 25, 2022. If given the green light, GM mustard will be the first GM food crop to be commercially cultivated in India.