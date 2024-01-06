Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Tussle between Whisky Brands

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court of India is currently overseeing a contentious trademark infringement case concerning the whisky brands ‘Blenders Pride’ and ‘London Pride’. This case was instigated by Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, the manufacturer of ‘Blenders Pride’ and ‘Imperial Blue’ whiskies, who has levelled accusations at JK Enterprises. The latter is accused of selling a whisky named ‘London Pride’, which allegedly imitates the ‘Blenders Pride’ trademark.

Rejections and Appeals

The initiation of this Supreme Court hearing follows the rejection of a temporary injunction by a commercial court in Indore. It also comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed Pernod Ricard’s plea, citing no significant similarity between the marks. In desperation, Pernod Ricard has escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, where they presented whisky bottles to demonstrate the alleged similarities.

A Notice from the Supreme Court

Upon hearing the case, the Supreme Court issued a notice on the prayer for stay and the Special Leave Petition. The next hearing has been scheduled for January 19, 2023. Pernod Ricard argues that ‘Pride’ is the distinctive component of their trademark, which has been in use since 1995. They allege that JK Enterprises’ use of similar labeling, packaging, and trade dress for ‘London Pride’ is deceptive and infringes on their trademark rights.

The Defense Stands Firm

Meanwhile, the defense maintains that ‘London Pride’ is different in terms of name, style, and composition, and does not cause confusion among consumers. They argue that discerning whisky connoisseurs can easily differentiate between the brands, thus nullifying Pernod Ricard’s claims of deceptive similarity.

In this intriguing legal battle, the Supreme Court’s decision will not only impact the two involved parties, but could also set a precedent for future trademark disputes in the liquor industry. With the next hearing less than two weeks away, all eyes are on the Supreme Court as it deliberates on this complex matter.