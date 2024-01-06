en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Tussle between Whisky Brands

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Supreme Court Reviews Trademark Tussle between Whisky Brands

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court of India is currently overseeing a contentious trademark infringement case concerning the whisky brands ‘Blenders Pride’ and ‘London Pride’. This case was instigated by Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd, the manufacturer of ‘Blenders Pride’ and ‘Imperial Blue’ whiskies, who has levelled accusations at JK Enterprises. The latter is accused of selling a whisky named ‘London Pride’, which allegedly imitates the ‘Blenders Pride’ trademark.

Rejections and Appeals

The initiation of this Supreme Court hearing follows the rejection of a temporary injunction by a commercial court in Indore. It also comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed Pernod Ricard’s plea, citing no significant similarity between the marks. In desperation, Pernod Ricard has escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, where they presented whisky bottles to demonstrate the alleged similarities.

A Notice from the Supreme Court

Upon hearing the case, the Supreme Court issued a notice on the prayer for stay and the Special Leave Petition. The next hearing has been scheduled for January 19, 2023. Pernod Ricard argues that ‘Pride’ is the distinctive component of their trademark, which has been in use since 1995. They allege that JK Enterprises’ use of similar labeling, packaging, and trade dress for ‘London Pride’ is deceptive and infringes on their trademark rights.

The Defense Stands Firm

Meanwhile, the defense maintains that ‘London Pride’ is different in terms of name, style, and composition, and does not cause confusion among consumers. They argue that discerning whisky connoisseurs can easily differentiate between the brands, thus nullifying Pernod Ricard’s claims of deceptive similarity.

In this intriguing legal battle, the Supreme Court’s decision will not only impact the two involved parties, but could also set a precedent for future trademark disputes in the liquor industry. With the next hearing less than two weeks away, all eyes are on the Supreme Court as it deliberates on this complex matter.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Bitcoin Price Surges as Market Anticipates U.S. ETF Decision
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin witnessed a substantial surge, reaching $45,022 on Monday — a height not scaled since January 3. The price hike stemmed from investors’ anticipation of a potential approval for a U.S. Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fueling this optimism were major financial firms, including heavyweights like BlackRock
Bitcoin Price Surges as Market Anticipates U.S. ETF Decision
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
3 mins ago
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
Declining Interest in High-Interest Savings Account ETFs: A Sign of Changing Times
3 mins ago
Declining Interest in High-Interest Savings Account ETFs: A Sign of Changing Times
Twilio's CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down, Khozema Shipchandler Steps In
47 seconds ago
Twilio's CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down, Khozema Shipchandler Steps In
Apple Redefines VR Landscape with Competitive Pricing for Vision Pro Lenses
1 min ago
Apple Redefines VR Landscape with Competitive Pricing for Vision Pro Lenses
Organon Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2023, Anticipates Exceeding Free Cash Flow Estimates
2 mins ago
Organon Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2023, Anticipates Exceeding Free Cash Flow Estimates
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
17 seconds
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
20 seconds
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
43 seconds
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
47 seconds
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
57 seconds
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
2 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
3 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
3 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
4 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app