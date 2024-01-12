Supreme Court Reserves Orders on Contentious Tiger Safari Plan at Jim Corbett National Park

India’s Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on a contentious plan for a tiger safari at Jim Corbett National Park. The proposal, under the scanner for its intent to introduce captive animals from zoos into the wild for tourism purposes, has stirred a whirlwind of debate on conservation ethics and wildlife management practices.

Reconsidering Guidelines for Tiger Safaris

The bench, led by Justice BR Gavai, underscored the necessity for the Centre to adopt a cautious stance in sanctioning such initiatives. The court drew attention to the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) 2019 guidelines, which allow tiger safaris in buffer zones or fringe areas of national parks. These guidelines, it suggested, might need modification in the light of contemporary conservation challenges.

Examining the Proposal’s Viability

The court was deliberating on a petition filed by environmental activist and lawyer Gaurav Bansal against the Uttarakhand government’s plan for the tiger safari. The discussions underscored that no zoo animals should be translocated into the wild, barring exceptional circumstances involving injured, elderly, orphaned animals, or man-eating tigers requiring rehabilitation.

Geographical Context and Approvals

In its deliberations, the Supreme Court also examined the geographical setting of the proposed site at Pakhrau, which lies on the periphery of the tiger reserve. It noted that the site, sandwiched between the tiger reserve on one side and resorts on the other, forms but a small segment of the reserve’s expansive territory. The project has been greenlit by the NTCA, Central Zoo Authority (CZA), and Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) between 2015 and 2021.