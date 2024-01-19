Supreme Court Reprimands Madhya Pradesh Police Over Security Lapse

In a recent development, the Supreme Court of India has expressed stringent criticism towards the Madhya Pradesh Police for their failure to adhere to a directive aimed at ensuring the safety of a man whose father was tragically killed due to political rivalry. The apex court's bench, comprising of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan, has mandated that the state's Director General of Police (DGP) and the Superintendent of Police of Damoh district ensure protection for the bereaved family within 24 hours, in addition to submitting a compliance report.

Withdrawal of Police Protection Amid Rising Threats

The petitioner's advocate, Varun Thakur, underscored the fact that the victim's family was initially granted police protection. However, this safeguard was unexpectedly withdrawn and not reinstated despite multiple pleas. Thakur emphasized that this disregard for the family's safety was in direct violation of the Supreme Court's directive issued in October.

Political Influence and Delayed Action

The advocate further pointed out that the principal suspect, who happens to be the spouse of a current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), remains at large despite being implicated in the FIR. This suspect, notorious for his criminal past, including multiple life sentences, has not been arrested. The court expressed its disapproval of the state government's apparent inaction, suggesting that political influence may be a contributing factor.

The Imperative of Swift Compliance

The court underscored the urgency of reinstating police security to ensure the safety of the innocent rather than protecting the offender. The justices hinted at the possibility of summoning the DGP and SP to court if their order was not executed promptly. This stern directive and veiled threat reflect the court's resolve to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of individuals against politically motivated criminal activity.