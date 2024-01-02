Supreme Court Report Reveals Dire State of Gender-Appropriate Sanitation in Indian Courts

In a recent report by the Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court, critical shortcomings were brought to light concerning the availability of gender-appropriate sanitation facilities in district court complexes across India. The report, published on September 25, 2023, reveals that nearly 20% of these complexes do not have separate toilets for women. This lack of basic facilities is a glaring testimony to the gender disparity that persists in India’s judiciary system.

Deplorable State of Women’s Sanitation Facilities

Beyond the absence of separate facilities, the report further highlights that only a minuscule 6.7% of women’s toilets are equipped with sanitary napkin vending machines. This statistic underscores the significant deficit in addressing menstrual health and sanitation needs. The situation is further exacerbated by the poor condition of the existing facilities. Broken doors, inconsistent water supply, and maintenance issues plague these restrooms. The report details instances where the situation has become so dire that judges themselves have had to hire cleaners to maintain hygiene.

The Unseen Struggle for Transgender Individuals

While the report lays bare the challenges faced by women, it also sheds light on another overlooked demographic. The absence of toilets for transgender persons in most district courts is a stark reminder of the struggles they face in their quest for basic dignity and equality. The limited facilities that do exist are often shared with male and female judges, leading to discomfort and potential harassment. The report stresses the urgent need for gender-inclusive toilets that align with individuals’ gender identities.

Sanitation: A Right, Not a Privilege

The report emphasizes the importance of these facilities in ensuring equality, dignity, and the right to menstrual health for women. Sanitation should not be a privilege but a fundamental right accessible to all, regardless of gender. The state of sanitation facilities in district courts is a reflection of the larger societal attitudes towards women and transgender individuals. The findings of the report underscore the urgent need for action and reform to ensure these basic rights are met.