Supreme Court Rejects Plea for SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Report

In a pivotal decision, the Supreme Court of India has declined the plea to mandate a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to delve into the allegations presented by the Adani-Hindenburg report. The apex court, after a thorough review, found no evidence of intentional wrongdoing or neglect from the involved parties, thereby upholding the findings of its panel report.

Supreme Court Upholds Panel Report

This panel report had previously cleared the Adani Group and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from any misconduct accusations. The Supreme Court’s decision implies that it is content with the current state of the investigation and sees no need for additional scrutiny by SIT or CBI at this stage.

The plea to transfer the investigation into allegations of round-tripping and money laundering by the Adani Group from SEBI to a Special Investigation Team was rejected by the Supreme Court. The Court has directed SEBI to wrap up its investigation within three months.

Allegations and Impact on Adani Group

These directives follow a report by Hindenburg Research, which alleged the involvement of the Adani Group in accounting fraud, inappropriate use of tax havens, and money laundering. Although the Adani Group refuted these allegations, the stock prices of its listed companies experienced a sharp decline.

Despite the controversy, the market capitalization of the firm has rebounded to over Rs 15 lakh crore, and the ruling is expected to further boost its stock performance.

Supreme Court’s Stand on the Allegations

The Supreme Court refused to transfer the investigation from SEBI to the SIT in the Adani-Hindenburg case, stating there was no valid ground to question the SEBI report, which was based on the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project’s (OCCRP) report. The court also dismissed the arguments of conflict of interest on the part of the Expert Committee members.

In a significant relief to both SEBI and the Adani Group, the Supreme Court refused to establish an SIT to probe the accusations against the Adani Group, asserting that it cannot interfere in the regulatory regime’s domain.

