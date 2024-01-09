Supreme Court Quashes Remission Order in Bilkis Bano Case: A Significant Step for Justice

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has overturned the Gujarat government’s remission order that resulted in the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. The men, convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, have been directed to surrender in two weeks.

Abuse of Power by the Gujarat Government

The court accused the Gujarat government of abusing its power and clarified that it was not the appropriate government to issue the remission order. The premature release order was criticized as the government’s complicity with the prisoners and the wrongful exercise of its power. This move by the court nullifies its previous order asking the Gujarat government to consider a remission plea.

A Victory for Justice

The verdict has been hailed by prominent figures in the legal community, including senior advocate Vrinda Grover, who represented retired IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar and others in the case. This judgment is seen as a significant step in upholding the faith of the people in the legal system and the courts.

Repercussions of the Ruling

The Court lambasted the Gujarat government for not filing a review petition and manipulating the legal process to secure remission for the convicts. The Court also held the government accountable for suppressing material facts and misleading the court. The convicts have now been asked to make a fresh plea for release to the Maharashtra government.

In light of these developments, the court upheld the plea of Bilkis Bano challenging the early release of the convicts, restoring the ‘status-quo ante’. It emphasized that the convicts need to go back to jail to uphold the rule of law. The remission order obtained by fraud was declared null and void, and the court also denounced the Gujarat government for encroaching on Maharashtra’s jurisdiction and issuing non-reasoned remission orders.

The judgment underscores the critical role of the Supreme Court in safeguarding justice and human rights in India. It sends a strong message that the legal system will not tolerate the misuse of power by government bodies.