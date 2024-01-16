Supreme Court Puts a Hold on Hindu Parties' Plea for Shahi Eidgah Mosque Survey

In a landmark development, the Supreme Court of India has suspended the plea of Hindu parties for a survey of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque. The plea was intended to inspect the site for signs of a Hindu temple, believed by some to have existed before the construction of the mosque. This decision comes amid an ongoing wave of religious site disputes throughout India, amplifying the intricate and sensitive nature of the country's religious landscape.

Supreme Court Halts Survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque

The Supreme Court has paused the implementation of the Allahabad High Court's order to appoint a Commissioner to inspect the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. The interim order was issued while taking notice of a special leave petition filed by the mosque committee. The main pending suit seeks a declaration that the disputed land, including the area where the mosque is situated, belongs to Lord Shree Krishna Virajman and requests a direction to remove the mosque.

Controversy Surrounding the Mosque

The controversy revolves around the Mughal emperor Aurangazeb era Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Supreme Court has halted the survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, ordered by the Allahabad High Court. The court has put the High Court order on hold, citing the application for the appointment of the commission as 'vague'. The matter will be heard on January 23, and the Hindu devotees have been issued a notice to respond to the plea filed by the Masjid trust, which challenges the High Court decision.

Similar Surveys in Other Parts of the Country

This decision comes amidst a backdrop of similar surveys in other parts of the country and controversies surrounding the construction of Hindu temples on razed mosques. Over a dozen petitions are pending before the Allahabad High Court concerning the Idgah complex. The court ruled that the purpose of the commission was too unclear and that it cannot leave everything to the court to look into.