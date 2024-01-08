en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Supreme Court Overturns Convicts’ Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Supreme Court Overturns Convicts’ Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India overturned the early release of 11 convicts in the notorious Bilkis Bano case. The convicts, who were involved in the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots, were told to return to prison, with their remission declared null and void.

The Long Road to Justice

Bilkis Bano’s legal battle has been a journey fraught with challenges. After being gang-raped and losing seven of her family members during the riots, she was forced to endure a long and arduous legal journey. The remission of the convicts was initially facilitated by fraudulent means and misrepresentation of facts, leading the Supreme Court to rule that the State of Gujarat was not competent to grant such remission.

A Case of Fraud and Misrepresentation

The Supreme Court’s ruling highlighted a ‘classic case’ of utilizing a Supreme Court order to contravene the law. The judgment underscored that facts were deliberately withheld by one of the convicts in the apex court in 2022. Consequently, the prematurely released convicts, who were considered for release after completing 15 years in prison, were instructed to report back to jail authorities within two weeks.

Bilkis Bano: A Pillar of Strength

Bano’s resilience amid her legal fight has been nothing short of inspiring. Her lawyer, Shobha Gupta, described her as a ‘pillar of strength’. Bano expressed her gratitude to the Supreme Court and Gupta for their unwavering support during the legal battle. Far from being just a victim, Bano has emerged as a symbol of the fight for justice and the rule of law in India.

0
India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
India's Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
India’s Supreme Court has annulled the premature release of 11 convicts implicated in the infamous Bilkis Bano case. The court has censured the ruling BJP government in Gujarat for their role in facilitating the early release of these convicts. The convicts are now ordered to return to jail within two weeks. The court has also
India's Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
38 mins ago
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
Northeast Monsoon Unleashes Havoc on Tamil Nadu's Coastal Delta Region
38 mins ago
Northeast Monsoon Unleashes Havoc on Tamil Nadu's Coastal Delta Region
Congress and AAP Commence Seat-Sharing Talks for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections
21 mins ago
Congress and AAP Commence Seat-Sharing Talks for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections
Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Style
27 mins ago
Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Style
Supreme Court Quashes Remission Order in Bilkis Bano Case: A Significant Step for Justice
28 mins ago
Supreme Court Quashes Remission Order in Bilkis Bano Case: A Significant Step for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
President Akufo-Addo's Call to Uphold Constitutional Values Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
President Akufo-Addo's Call to Uphold Constitutional Values Ahead of 2024 Elections
2024 Elections: Ghana's NDC Declares Unyielding Campaign Efforts
3 mins
2024 Elections: Ghana's NDC Declares Unyielding Campaign Efforts
South Korea Suspends Maritime Non-Hostility Zone Agreement with North Korea
6 mins
South Korea Suspends Maritime Non-Hostility Zone Agreement with North Korea
India's Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
6 mins
India's Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
House of Commons Unites Over Post Office Scandal: A Rare Moment of Unity
7 mins
House of Commons Unites Over Post Office Scandal: A Rare Moment of Unity
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic in FA Cup Clash
11 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic in FA Cup Clash
Legislative Text for Border Deal Faces Delay, Unanswered Questions Persist
11 mins
Legislative Text for Border Deal Faces Delay, Unanswered Questions Persist
Conservative Party Selects Peter Bone's Girlfriend as Candidate for By-Election
12 mins
Conservative Party Selects Peter Bone's Girlfriend as Candidate for By-Election
Mental Health Resolutions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Well-being
12 mins
Mental Health Resolutions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Well-being
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
55 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
4 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
8 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app