Supreme Court Overturns Convicts’ Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India overturned the early release of 11 convicts in the notorious Bilkis Bano case. The convicts, who were involved in the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots, were told to return to prison, with their remission declared null and void.

The Long Road to Justice

Bilkis Bano’s legal battle has been a journey fraught with challenges. After being gang-raped and losing seven of her family members during the riots, she was forced to endure a long and arduous legal journey. The remission of the convicts was initially facilitated by fraudulent means and misrepresentation of facts, leading the Supreme Court to rule that the State of Gujarat was not competent to grant such remission.

A Case of Fraud and Misrepresentation

The Supreme Court’s ruling highlighted a ‘classic case’ of utilizing a Supreme Court order to contravene the law. The judgment underscored that facts were deliberately withheld by one of the convicts in the apex court in 2022. Consequently, the prematurely released convicts, who were considered for release after completing 15 years in prison, were instructed to report back to jail authorities within two weeks.

Bilkis Bano: A Pillar of Strength

Bano’s resilience amid her legal fight has been nothing short of inspiring. Her lawyer, Shobha Gupta, described her as a ‘pillar of strength’. Bano expressed her gratitude to the Supreme Court and Gupta for their unwavering support during the legal battle. Far from being just a victim, Bano has emerged as a symbol of the fight for justice and the rule of law in India.