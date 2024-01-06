Supreme Court of India Clarifies Effective Date of Insurance Policies

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has clarified the effective date of insurance policies, shaping the future of insurance litigation. The court’s decision in the case of Reliance Life Insurance Company Ltd. vs. Jaya Wadhwan establishes that the date of issuance of an insurance policy is the relevant date for all purposes, including the commencement of the policy. This ruling has pivotal implications for both insurance companies and policyholders.

The Setting of the Judgment

This judgment arrived in the context of two sets of appeals related to cases where the life assured had committed suicide. The consumer forums had previously held Reliance Life Insurance liable for the sum assured. However, the Supreme Court overturned those decisions, citing the policy’s suicide clause, which excludes coverage for suicide within 12 months of the policy’s issue date or any reinstatement date.

Implications of the Ruling

The Court emphasized that a policy does not become effective until the initial deposit is made and the policy is issued. This could be immediate in cases where the premium is paid in cash. However, merely tendering a cheque for the deposit does not suffice, as the cheque must be encashed for the contract to become effective. This decision sets a precedent by asserting that the date of proposal or the issuance of a receipt does not establish the policy’s effective date.

Precedents Supporting the Judgment

The judgment was supported by precedents, including the case of Life Insurance Corporation of India vs. Mani Ram, which reinforced the importance of the policy issuance date. This judgment, therefore, underscores the pivotal role of the date of issuance in determining the effective date of the policy and the corresponding liabilities of the insurance company.