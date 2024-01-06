en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Supreme Court of India Clarifies Effective Date of Insurance Policies

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Supreme Court of India Clarifies Effective Date of Insurance Policies

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has clarified the effective date of insurance policies, shaping the future of insurance litigation. The court’s decision in the case of Reliance Life Insurance Company Ltd. vs. Jaya Wadhwan establishes that the date of issuance of an insurance policy is the relevant date for all purposes, including the commencement of the policy. This ruling has pivotal implications for both insurance companies and policyholders.

The Setting of the Judgment

This judgment arrived in the context of two sets of appeals related to cases where the life assured had committed suicide. The consumer forums had previously held Reliance Life Insurance liable for the sum assured. However, the Supreme Court overturned those decisions, citing the policy’s suicide clause, which excludes coverage for suicide within 12 months of the policy’s issue date or any reinstatement date.

Implications of the Ruling

The Court emphasized that a policy does not become effective until the initial deposit is made and the policy is issued. This could be immediate in cases where the premium is paid in cash. However, merely tendering a cheque for the deposit does not suffice, as the cheque must be encashed for the contract to become effective. This decision sets a precedent by asserting that the date of proposal or the issuance of a receipt does not establish the policy’s effective date.

Precedents Supporting the Judgment

The judgment was supported by precedents, including the case of Life Insurance Corporation of India vs. Mani Ram, which reinforced the importance of the policy issuance date. This judgment, therefore, underscores the pivotal role of the date of issuance in determining the effective date of the policy and the corresponding liabilities of the insurance company.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
12 seconds ago
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
In a significant move, Max Healthcare has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur to launch a Post Graduate Executive Programme in Hospital Management. This development comes in response to the growing need for adept operations managers in hospitals, a demand fueled by the rapid expansion of India’s healthcare sector. India’s Booming
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang Officially Divorced: A Look into Their Journey and Isha's Upcoming Film
3 mins ago
Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang Officially Divorced: A Look into Their Journey and Isha's Upcoming Film
Makar Sankranti 2024: A Celestial Celebration and Harvest Festival
5 mins ago
Makar Sankranti 2024: A Celestial Celebration and Harvest Festival
Supreme Court Upholds Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Acquittal in Murder Case
2 mins ago
Supreme Court Upholds Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Acquittal in Murder Case
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
2 mins ago
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023
3 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
15 seconds
Max Healthcare and IIM Kashipur Launch Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
2 mins
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
2 mins
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
2 mins
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
3 mins
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
5 mins
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
5 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
5 mins
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
6 mins
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app